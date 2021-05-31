Restaurant News with Eat Out

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:40
Standby interview: Emergency help needed for flooded Khayelitsha pet shelter
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Susan Wishart - General Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic
Today at 14:50
Music - Kiesha
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kiesha Kiesha
Today at 15:10
Open for Intro/comment/reaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Ace High Court dates to challenge ANC suspension
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:40
Update on water quality results for Muizenberg beach
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Reflections on the 14 months of Covid-terror with Prof Richard van Zyl-Smith
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard van Zyl-Smith - Head of the Lung Clinical Research Unit
Today at 16:05
Terrifying figures on suicides by school learners - what can be done?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Galliven - child behavioural therapist
Today at 16:20
Vince Van Der Bijl writes the apathy over the Windies tour raises red flags
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vince Van Der Biilj - former cricket legend and ICC manager
Today at 17:05
The latest on Digital Vibes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 17:20
‘Life and Times of Michael K’ at the Baxter this June
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot Newton - Director And Writer at ...
Today at 17:45
Danielle Clough – Embroiderer from South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danielle Clough - Embroiderer from South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'Racism stops here' Panyaza Lesufi wades into Cornwall Hill College racism row The Gauteng Education MEC met with school officials on Monday after a standoff between parents and teachers. 31 May 2021 1:27 PM
Union concerned about DBE's ability to manage full-time return to primary school Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel says some teachers are panicking about going back to full-time attendance at primary sch... 31 May 2021 1:16 PM
Philip Kgosana Drive slope repairs begin in June, will cause traffic congestion CoCT advises the public that stabilisation of the slope will soon start and suggests commuters use alternative routes. 31 May 2021 12:26 PM
SAPS disputes Daily Maverick claim of R1.6 billion irregular PPE expenditure This irregular spend is according to a compliance draft internal audit report that Daily Maverick's Marianne Tham investigated. 31 May 2021 1:33 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades He was protesting the apartheid regime's plan to associate the event with 20th anniversary of South Africa becoming a republic. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Is it a crime to be homeless? 'By-laws criminalise their very existence' Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre attorney Jonty Cogger says the City of Cape Town is collecting complaints to bolster court cases. 31 May 2021 8:10 AM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates. 29 May 2021 1:11 PM
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
Local enviro group uses dog poop for composting and shares top tips The Scarborough Environmental Group scoops up almost three tonnes of dog poop every year to make compost, known to many as 'black... 30 May 2021 12:47 PM
[REVIEW] 'Hyundai going all out to grab VW Polo market with sporty new i20' Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson takes the 'all-new' Hyundai i20 hatchback for a spin. 29 May 2021 2:38 PM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber. 28 May 2021 12:02 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Restaurant News with Eat Out

Restaurant News with Eat Out

31 May 2021 1:52 PM

With Tessa Purdon Food editor  at Food24.Com.


Standby interview: Emergency help needed for flooded Khayelitsha pet shelter

31 May 2021 2:55 PM

Pippa speaks to Susan Wishart General Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic.

Legal Talk - Parental rights

31 May 2021 2:46 PM

Pippa speaks to Shani van Niekerk Attorney with Adams and Adams.

Food - Vergelegen chef on their new cookbook

31 May 2021 2:39 PM

With Michael Cooke Executive Chef of Camphors Restaurant.

On the couch - Cape Philharmonic

31 May 2021 1:41 PM

Lockdown isn't stopping the CPO. They continue to perform and educate. Check out their latest video.

Entertainment News

28 May 2021 3:11 PM

Guests: Stephan Lombard - CapeTalk Producer

              Chanel September - EWN Entertainment reporter

              Craig Falk - Deputy Editor of TV Plus Magazine

 

Health & Wellness - Plastic surgery

28 May 2021 2:47 PM

Guest: Dr Deon Weyers

Dr Deon Weyers is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon with a private practice at Fourways Life Hospital, Sandton, Johannesburg. His passion for cosmetic procedures led him to obtain additional experience in the Vaser Lipo training in Columbia. Dr Weyers is a key opinion leader in non and minimal invasive treatments such as neurotoxin injections.
He is considered one of the best plastic surgeons in Johannesburg. He has therefore distinguished himself also as a top cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon in South Africa. Dr Deon, as he affectionately known to his patients, uses the latest and best medical procedural and surgical treatments. These procedures include breast lift, face lift, rhinoplasty (nose job), otoplasty (ear surgery), breast reduction and breast construction and blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), to name a few. 

Study: More women eat breakfast than men

28 May 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Karen Protheroe - A dietician in private practice in CT and author of “The Lean Aubergine” and “Skinny Snacks”.

A new study tracking the eating habits of South Africans has found that they are eating less breakfast than before, but those that do, are most likely to be women.
And surprisingly, the meal is made up mostly of carbohydrates and lots of meat, and even more meat is consumed over the weekend.
The director of consumer insights for Nielsen, the research company that conducted the study, says the fact that less people are having breakfast may be due to lockdown and more people working from home and having a late brunch.
But what should one be eating first thing in the morning?

Music - Auriol Hays

28 May 2021 1:54 PM

Guest: Auriol Hays

Cape Town Jazz singer Auriol Hays is a musician with a heart.
She will be performing at Gallery 44 Theatre on Long Street next weekend, but part of the proceeds from the concert will be going to the NPO, Dress for Success.
It empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools need to help them thrive, both in work and life.
Auriol grew up in the Western Cape and is very attached to her family, especially her mother.
She's been nominated for both the SAMA and Mbokodo jazz awards, and opened for triple award-winning musician and instrumentalist Ben Harper in 2019.



Song:Come Home to Me

Music - Zahara

27 May 2021 3:05 PM

Guest:  Zahara

Afro-soul singer and songwriter, Bulelwa Mkutukana, known by her stage name Zahara, was born in an informal settlement outside of East London.

In 2012, she won 8 SAMA’s including "Best Female Artist" and "Album of the Year" and has gone on to win another 9 since then.
A few weeks ago, she released her new single, Nyamezela, which is a precursor to her forthcoming 5th album called ‘Nqaba Yam’.

