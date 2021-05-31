Food - Vergelegen chef on their new cookbook

With Michael Cooke Executive Chef of Camphors Restaurant.
Pippa speaks to Susan Wishart General Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Shani van Niekerk Attorney with Adams and Adams.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Tessa Purdon Food editor at Food24.Com.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lockdown isn't stopping the CPO. They continue to perform and educate. Check out their latest video.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Stephan Lombard - CapeTalk Producer
Chanel September - EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falk - Deputy Editor of TV Plus Magazine
Guest: Dr Deon Weyers
Dr Deon Weyers is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon with a private practice at Fourways Life Hospital, Sandton, Johannesburg. His passion for cosmetic procedures led him to obtain additional experience in the Vaser Lipo training in Columbia. Dr Weyers is a key opinion leader in non and minimal invasive treatments such as neurotoxin injections.
He is considered one of the best plastic surgeons in Johannesburg. He has therefore distinguished himself also as a top cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon in South Africa. Dr Deon, as he affectionately known to his patients, uses the latest and best medical procedural and surgical treatments. These procedures include breast lift, face lift, rhinoplasty (nose job), otoplasty (ear surgery), breast reduction and breast construction and blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), to name a few.
Guest: Karen Protheroe - A dietician in private practice in CT and author of “The Lean Aubergine” and “Skinny Snacks”.
A new study tracking the eating habits of South Africans has found that they are eating less breakfast than before, but those that do, are most likely to be women.
And surprisingly, the meal is made up mostly of carbohydrates and lots of meat, and even more meat is consumed over the weekend.
The director of consumer insights for Nielsen, the research company that conducted the study, says the fact that less people are having breakfast may be due to lockdown and more people working from home and having a late brunch.
But what should one be eating first thing in the morning?
Guest: Auriol Hays
Cape Town Jazz singer Auriol Hays is a musician with a heart.
She will be performing at Gallery 44 Theatre on Long Street next weekend, but part of the proceeds from the concert will be going to the NPO, Dress for Success.
It empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools need to help them thrive, both in work and life.
Auriol grew up in the Western Cape and is very attached to her family, especially her mother.
She's been nominated for both the SAMA and Mbokodo jazz awards, and opened for triple award-winning musician and instrumentalist Ben Harper in 2019.
Song:Come Home to Me
Guest: Zahara
Afro-soul singer and songwriter, Bulelwa Mkutukana, known by her stage name Zahara, was born in an informal settlement outside of East London.
In 2012, she won 8 SAMA’s including "Best Female Artist" and "Album of the Year" and has gone on to win another 9 since then.
A few weeks ago, she released her new single, Nyamezela, which is a precursor to her forthcoming 5th album called ‘Nqaba Yam’.