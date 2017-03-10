Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Cape Town Cycle Tour

Cape Town Cycle Tour

10 March 2017 1:32 PM

The spectacular 109km loop of the peninsula is one Cape Town’s biggest sporting attraction – as it’s the world's largest individually timed cycle race.

GUEST: Race director - David Bellairs.


Music - Kiesha

31 May 2021 7:14 PM

With Kiesha Kiesha.

Emergency help needed for flooded Khayelitsha pet shelter

31 May 2021 2:55 PM

Pippa speaks to Susan Wishart General Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic.

Legal Talk - Parental rights

31 May 2021 2:46 PM

Pippa speaks to Shani van Niekerk Attorney with Adams and Adams.

Food - Vergelegen chef on their new cookbook

31 May 2021 2:39 PM

With Michael Cooke Executive Chef of Camphors Restaurant.

Restaurant News with Eat Out

31 May 2021 1:52 PM

With Tessa Purdon Food editor  at Food24.Com.

On the couch - Cape Philharmonic

31 May 2021 1:41 PM

Lockdown isn't stopping the CPO. They continue to perform and educate. Check out their latest video.

Entertainment News

28 May 2021 3:11 PM

Guests: Stephan Lombard - CapeTalk Producer

              Chanel September - EWN Entertainment reporter

              Craig Falk - Deputy Editor of TV Plus Magazine

 

Health & Wellness - Plastic surgery

28 May 2021 2:47 PM

Guest: Dr Deon Weyers

Dr Deon Weyers is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon with a private practice at Fourways Life Hospital, Sandton, Johannesburg. His passion for cosmetic procedures led him to obtain additional experience in the Vaser Lipo training in Columbia. Dr Weyers is a key opinion leader in non and minimal invasive treatments such as neurotoxin injections.
He is considered one of the best plastic surgeons in Johannesburg. He has therefore distinguished himself also as a top cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon in South Africa. Dr Deon, as he affectionately known to his patients, uses the latest and best medical procedural and surgical treatments. These procedures include breast lift, face lift, rhinoplasty (nose job), otoplasty (ear surgery), breast reduction and breast construction and blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), to name a few. 

Study: More women eat breakfast than men

28 May 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Karen Protheroe - A dietician in private practice in CT and author of “The Lean Aubergine” and “Skinny Snacks”.

A new study tracking the eating habits of South Africans has found that they are eating less breakfast than before, but those that do, are most likely to be women.
And surprisingly, the meal is made up mostly of carbohydrates and lots of meat, and even more meat is consumed over the weekend.
The director of consumer insights for Nielsen, the research company that conducted the study, says the fact that less people are having breakfast may be due to lockdown and more people working from home and having a late brunch.
But what should one be eating first thing in the morning?

Music - Auriol Hays

28 May 2021 1:54 PM

Guest: Auriol Hays

Cape Town Jazz singer Auriol Hays is a musician with a heart.
She will be performing at Gallery 44 Theatre on Long Street next weekend, but part of the proceeds from the concert will be going to the NPO, Dress for Success.
It empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools need to help them thrive, both in work and life.
Auriol grew up in the Western Cape and is very attached to her family, especially her mother.
She's been nominated for both the SAMA and Mbokodo jazz awards, and opened for triple award-winning musician and instrumentalist Ben Harper in 2019.



Song:Come Home to Me

