CrazySocksforDocs

Pippa speaks to Lizette Rabie.
Marc and Olivia Curlewis – Olivia is a nurse who has worked with the Cancer Association for many years, and Marc is her son who is a testicular cancer survivor.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Lisa Templeton Freelance Journalist and Laura Bosenberg Senior Principal Dancer at Cape Town City Ballet.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Adrian Kohler Founder And Artistic Director at Handspring Puppet Company.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Thabo Krouwkam.LISTEN TO PODCAST
with Josh Ramsay, the co-founder of Be in Touch, which is a platform dedicated to helping kids experience and engage with the digital world in a safe fashion. He offers regular workshops for teens and tweens and is also a vocal advocate for educating parents about the platforms their children are using.
Now Be in Touch has recently launched a new campaign that is all about tightening up access to inappropriate material online. They’ve partnered with FEDSAS, which is the national organization that represents governing bodies of schools, on a project called #share2Protect.
Pippa speaks to financial life planner and professionaly certified coach, the author of a new book called Midlife Money Makeover.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Angelo D'Ambrosio Managing Member at IPMT.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jeanne Michel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nico Panagio Chairman at Missing Children SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST