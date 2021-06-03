On the couch - Survivor Host Nico Panagio

with Josh Ramsay, the co-founder of Be in Touch, which is a platform dedicated to helping kids experience and engage with the digital world in a safe fashion. He offers regular workshops for teens and tweens and is also a vocal advocate for educating parents about the platforms their children are using.



Now Be in Touch has recently launched a new campaign that is all about tightening up access to inappropriate material online. They’ve partnered with FEDSAS, which is the national organization that represents governing bodies of schools, on a project called #share2Protect.

