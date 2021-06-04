On the couch - Handspring Puppet Company

Guest: Adam Vorster



I want to introduce you a tertiary education institution that puts sustainable rural development at the core of its offering. While it’s located in Central America, it welcomes students from all over the world, with the aim of educating them in agricultural and social entrepreneurship techniques that can drive positive socio-economic and environmental change when they return to their home countries. More than 80% of the students come from rural areas, and their studies are mostly subsidized to ensure access to developing countries in particular.

The Earth University was founded in the late 1980’s and is about to receive its first South African student in its next intake.

