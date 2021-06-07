Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
Boko Haram leader dead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Akinola Olojo - Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 17:20
B4SA on the roll out of private sector vaccination sites
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 17:45
EU DESIGNATES OF “ROOIBOS’/REDBUSH” AS PROTECTED PRODUCT OF ORIGIN
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Bergh - MD at Rooibos Ltd
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Food 2 - What really is Wagyu Beef?

Food 2 - What really is Wagyu Beef?

7 June 2021 2:05 PM

Guest: Chris Purdon| Part of the The Wagyu Society of South Africa, and a certified wagyu breeder from Glenfinlas

Chances are you’ve heard of the term ‘wagyu’ or seen it on a menu.
Chances are that you probably passed on ordering it because you saw the hefty price on the menu.
But what exactly is Wagyu beef, and why is it so expensive? 
Wagyu is essentially a generic name for Japanese beef which is regarded as one of the most sought after meats in the world, and can cost as much as R3000 per kg in other parts of the world where wagyu is highly prized for its exceptional meat quality.
In several areas of Japan, Wagyu beef is shipped carrying area names, like Kobe Beef which comes from the region of Kobe on main island of Honshū, near the cities of Osaka and Kyoto.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Bon

7 June 2021 3:05 PM

Guest: Bon - Musician

South Africa has a new talent that is making waves in the house music scene.
Hailing from Tembisa, on Gauteng's East Rand , Bondetermined to bring a new flavour to house 
Her music is being described as an infusion of house, with a touch of soul and a jazzy feel.
She recently released her new single titled Carolina....

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk - Does the Right to Education extend to children of illegal immigrants?

7 June 2021 2:44 PM

Guests:  Pila-Sande Mkuzo - From Equal Education

               Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape                                                                      Education Department
In legal talk today we contemplate the right to education and whether that right extends to foreigners who are living in South Africa, both legally and illegally.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant News with Eat Out: FOOD 1 – EAT OUT

7 June 2021 1:49 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon  | Food editor  at Food24.Com

Time for our weekly update from the team at Eat Out and Food 24 – the country’s biggest restaurant review and foodie platforms.  Delighted as always to welcome Tessa Purdon who is the head of content for both sites.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - Artist turns taxi into a gallery

7 June 2021 1:40 PM

Guest: Thania Petersen

The Taxi Project is a public arts initiative that is being showcased as part of the (Un)Infecting the City public arts festival, which is currently on until 30 June.
Thania chose to display her work in this way to make art accessible to people who do not have the privilege to experience much if any, art in their lives,

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment News

4 June 2021 3:56 PM

Entertainment News

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness - June is Men’s Health Month

4 June 2021 2:47 PM

Marc and Olivia Curlewis – Olivia is a nurse who has worked with the Cancer Association for many years, and Marc is her son who is a testicular cancer survivor. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club - Ballet Betty, Book Bingo

4 June 2021 2:12 PM

Pippa speaks to Lisa Templeton Freelance Journalist and Laura Bosenberg Senior Principal Dancer at Cape Town City Ballet.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - Handspring Puppet Company

4 June 2021 2:01 PM

With Adrian Kohler Founder And Artistic Director at Handspring Puppet Company.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Thabo Kroukam

3 June 2021 3:05 PM

With Thabo Krouwkam.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

