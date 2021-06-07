Music with Bon

Guest: Bon - Musician
South Africa has a new talent that is making waves in the house music scene.
Hailing from Tembisa, on Gauteng's East Rand , Bondetermined to bring a new flavour to house
Her music is being described as an infusion of house, with a touch of soul and a jazzy feel.
She recently released her new single titled Carolina....
Guests: Pila-Sande Mkuzo - From Equal Education
Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
In legal talk today we contemplate the right to education and whether that right extends to foreigners who are living in South Africa, both legally and illegally.
Guest: Chris Purdon| Part of the The Wagyu Society of South Africa, and a certified wagyu breeder from Glenfinlas
Chances are you’ve heard of the term ‘wagyu’ or seen it on a menu.
Chances are that you probably passed on ordering it because you saw the hefty price on the menu.
But what exactly is Wagyu beef, and why is it so expensive?
Wagyu is essentially a generic name for Japanese beef which is regarded as one of the most sought after meats in the world, and can cost as much as R3000 per kg in other parts of the world where wagyu is highly prized for its exceptional meat quality.
In several areas of Japan, Wagyu beef is shipped carrying area names, like Kobe Beef which comes from the region of Kobe on main island of Honshū, near the cities of Osaka and Kyoto.
Guest: Tessa Purdon | Food editor at Food24.Com
Time for our weekly update from the team at Eat Out and Food 24 – the country’s biggest restaurant review and foodie platforms. Delighted as always to welcome Tessa Purdon who is the head of content for both sites.
Guest: Thania Petersen
The Taxi Project is a public arts initiative that is being showcased as part of the (Un)Infecting the City public arts festival, which is currently on until 30 June.
Thania chose to display her work in this way to make art accessible to people who do not have the privilege to experience much if any, art in their lives,
