Family Matters - Children cyber protection

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
US approves controversial Alzheimer's medication
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Stan Lipschitz
Today at 17:45
Jeff Bezos plans to fly to space
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Andrew Coates
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
5 dead following shooting at Ceres taxi rank Mandy Weiner gets the latest on a deadly shooting at a taxi rank in Ceres which has left five people dead. 8 June 2021 1:28 PM
Muizenberg beach gets all-clear after water results but Zandvlei remains closed The City of Cape Town says the results of the latest water samples taken along Muizenberg beach show that the water quality meets... 8 June 2021 12:19 PM
Preparing to move overseas? Did you know you could lose your SA citizenship? Lester Kiewit speaks to immigration attorney Gary Eisenberg about SA citizenship rules and the DA's current High Court challenge. 8 June 2021 12:12 PM
View all Local
Modise to court: Public Protector removal determined by National Assembly alone Midday Report host Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness reporter Babalo Ndenze about Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's court chal... 8 June 2021 2:32 PM
85-year-old former president FW De Klerk's cancer is reportedly worsening De Kerk is suffering from mesothelioma and eNCA's Ronald Masinda reports from outside his Sea Point residence. 8 June 2021 10:53 AM
Will he, won't he? Rumours abound that Mkhize's resignation is imminent Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Sethulego Matebesi about Dr Zweli Mkhize's rumoured imminent resignation over Digital Vibes scandal. 8 June 2021 8:50 AM
View all Politics
The next step in FX risk management With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB. 7 June 2021 8:03 PM
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover". 7 June 2021 7:52 PM
Coal miner Thungela Resources – spun from Anglo American – lists on JSE The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources. 7 June 2021 7:40 PM
View all Business
Why companies need to create standard guidelines for working from home CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit facilitates a discussion about how working from home can complicate office rules. 8 June 2021 1:39 PM
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire. 7 June 2021 1:49 PM
You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment. 7 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' The choir filmed this moving version of the hit song in gorgeous Cape Town. 5 June 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Major global internet outage knocks well-known websites offline Many sites went down globally, reportedly due to an outage at cloud service company Fastly, but are coming back online again. 8 June 2021 1:11 PM
Preparing to move overseas? Did you know you could lose your SA citizenship? Lester Kiewit speaks to immigration attorney Gary Eisenberg about SA citizenship rules and the DA's current High Court challenge. 8 June 2021 12:12 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 7 June 2021 6:23 PM
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Family Matters - Children cyber protection

Family Matters - Children cyber protection

8 June 2021 2:47 PM

Guest: Dean McCoubrey | Founder at MySocialLife


Raising children these days comes with the added stress of ensuring your child is not exposed to the dark and ugly side of the world wide web.
Teens and pre-teens have so much more to deal with than their parents could ever have imagined, which is why it’s important to equip them with the tools they need to navigate their way around the online world.
Dean McCoubrey, founder of My-Social-LIfe, a South African in-school Digital Life Skills Program teaching digital life skills program for schools highlights apps like TikTok which is popular among pre-teens and teenagers.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Ariose

8 June 2021 3:08 PM

Guest: Xander Filmalter

Today we feature the sounds of the Afrikaans Group, Ariose.
The group' was formed in October 2020, and consists of three members, Xander Filmalter, Renier Henning and Heidi Henning.
ARIOSE, which means “a melody”, is still riding the wave of their debut track, BLY JY HIER which was released at the end of last year.
They've now followed that up with a new track, titled JY!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Child Protection Packs

8 June 2021 2:57 PM

Guest: Lennie Metcalf

We continue the conversation around child protection from a different perspective – I want to introduce you to an organization called Friends of Child Protection which works to help kids who have been victims of violent assault. 
They work hand in hand with investigating officers to ensure any child who has suffered abuse or trauma is offered immediate support in the form of a pack of basic necessities and comfort items.  They’ve been doing it for 18 years now, and the need is sadly never-ending.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel - Harry Mitsidis - "The most travelled man in the world"

8 June 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Harry Mitsidis

My guest for travel today will no doubt leave many of us absolutely green with envy, because he has literally visited every single country in the world.  His name is Harry Mitsidis and he is the founder of the online travel club Nomad Mania.  Stuff magazine described him as the world’s most-travelled man, and at 49 year of age, he’s nowhere near ready to put down his suitcase.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - first ever SA student to be accepted to Earth University

8 June 2021 1:40 PM

Guest: Adam Vorster

I want to introduce you a tertiary education institution that puts sustainable rural development at the core of its offering.  While it’s located in Central America, it welcomes students from all over the world, with the aim of educating them in agricultural and social entrepreneurship techniques that can drive positive socio-economic and environmental change when they return to their home countries.  More than 80% of the students come from rural areas, and their studies are mostly subsidized to ensure access to developing countries in particular.
The Earth University was founded in the late 1980’s and is about to receive its first South African student in its next intake.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Bon

7 June 2021 3:05 PM

Guest: Bon - Musician

South Africa has a new talent that is making waves in the house music scene.
Hailing from Tembisa, on Gauteng's East Rand , Bondetermined to bring a new flavour to house 
Her music is being described as an infusion of house, with a touch of soul and a jazzy feel.
She recently released her new single titled Carolina....

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk - Does the Right to Education extend to children of illegal immigrants?

7 June 2021 2:44 PM

Guests:  Pila-Sande Mkuzo - From Equal Education

               Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape                                                                      Education Department
In legal talk today we contemplate the right to education and whether that right extends to foreigners who are living in South Africa, both legally and illegally.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food 2 - What really is Wagyu Beef?

7 June 2021 2:05 PM

Guest: Chris Purdon| Part of the The Wagyu Society of South Africa, and a certified wagyu breeder from Glenfinlas

Chances are you’ve heard of the term ‘wagyu’ or seen it on a menu.
Chances are that you probably passed on ordering it because you saw the hefty price on the menu.
But what exactly is Wagyu beef, and why is it so expensive? 
Wagyu is essentially a generic name for Japanese beef which is regarded as one of the most sought after meats in the world, and can cost as much as R3000 per kg in other parts of the world where wagyu is highly prized for its exceptional meat quality.
In several areas of Japan, Wagyu beef is shipped carrying area names, like Kobe Beef which comes from the region of Kobe on main island of Honshū, near the cities of Osaka and Kyoto.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant News with Eat Out: FOOD 1 – EAT OUT

7 June 2021 1:49 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon  | Food editor  at Food24.Com

Time for our weekly update from the team at Eat Out and Food 24 – the country’s biggest restaurant review and foodie platforms.  Delighted as always to welcome Tessa Purdon who is the head of content for both sites.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - Artist turns taxi into a gallery

7 June 2021 1:40 PM

Guest: Thania Petersen

The Taxi Project is a public arts initiative that is being showcased as part of the (Un)Infecting the City public arts festival, which is currently on until 30 June.
Thania chose to display her work in this way to make art accessible to people who do not have the privilege to experience much if any, art in their lives,

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Independent probe dismisses almost all Robben Island Museum mismanagement claims

Local

AGU probing criminal syndicates behind hijacking of Communicare buildings: CEO

Local

Cape Town cops and homeless person help to deliver baby girl in Salt River

Local

EWN Highlights

CPUT now the first tertiary institution to vaccinate staff, students

8 June 2021 5:01 PM

Eskom to switch off your electricity from 5 pm to 10 pm tonight

8 June 2021 4:17 PM

Mkhize proposes taking special leave to Ramaphosa, no resignation talks yet

8 June 2021 3:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA