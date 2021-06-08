Child Protection Packs

Guest: Chris Purdon| Part of the The Wagyu Society of South Africa, and a certified wagyu breeder from Glenfinlas



Chances are you’ve heard of the term ‘wagyu’ or seen it on a menu.

Chances are that you probably passed on ordering it because you saw the hefty price on the menu.

But what exactly is Wagyu beef, and why is it so expensive?

Wagyu is essentially a generic name for Japanese beef which is regarded as one of the most sought after meats in the world, and can cost as much as R3000 per kg in other parts of the world where wagyu is highly prized for its exceptional meat quality.

In several areas of Japan, Wagyu beef is shipped carrying area names, like Kobe Beef which comes from the region of Kobe on main island of Honshū, near the cities of Osaka and Kyoto.

arrow_forward