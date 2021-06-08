Music with Ariose

Guest: Xander Filmalter
Today we feature the sounds of the Afrikaans Group, Ariose.
The group' was formed in October 2020, and consists of three members, Xander Filmalter, Renier Henning and Heidi Henning.
ARIOSE, which means “a melody”, is still riding the wave of their debut track, BLY JY HIER which was released at the end of last year.
They've now followed that up with a new track, titled JY!
Guest: Lennie Metcalf
We continue the conversation around child protection from a different perspective – I want to introduce you to an organization called Friends of Child Protection which works to help kids who have been victims of violent assault.
They work hand in hand with investigating officers to ensure any child who has suffered abuse or trauma is offered immediate support in the form of a pack of basic necessities and comfort items. They’ve been doing it for 18 years now, and the need is sadly never-ending.
Guest: Dean McCoubrey | Founder at MySocialLife
Raising children these days comes with the added stress of ensuring your child is not exposed to the dark and ugly side of the world wide web.
Teens and pre-teens have so much more to deal with than their parents could ever have imagined, which is why it’s important to equip them with the tools they need to navigate their way around the online world.
Dean McCoubrey, founder of My-Social-LIfe, a South African in-school Digital Life Skills Program teaching digital life skills program for schools highlights apps like TikTok which is popular among pre-teens and teenagers.
Guest: Harry Mitsidis
My guest for travel today will no doubt leave many of us absolutely green with envy, because he has literally visited every single country in the world. His name is Harry Mitsidis and he is the founder of the online travel club Nomad Mania. Stuff magazine described him as the world’s most-travelled man, and at 49 year of age, he’s nowhere near ready to put down his suitcase.
Guest: Adam Vorster
I want to introduce you a tertiary education institution that puts sustainable rural development at the core of its offering. While it’s located in Central America, it welcomes students from all over the world, with the aim of educating them in agricultural and social entrepreneurship techniques that can drive positive socio-economic and environmental change when they return to their home countries. More than 80% of the students come from rural areas, and their studies are mostly subsidized to ensure access to developing countries in particular.
The Earth University was founded in the late 1980’s and is about to receive its first South African student in its next intake.
Guest: Bon - Musician
South Africa has a new talent that is making waves in the house music scene.
Hailing from Tembisa, on Gauteng's East Rand , Bondetermined to bring a new flavour to house
Her music is being described as an infusion of house, with a touch of soul and a jazzy feel.
She recently released her new single titled Carolina....
Guests: Pila-Sande Mkuzo - From Equal Education
Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
In legal talk today we contemplate the right to education and whether that right extends to foreigners who are living in South Africa, both legally and illegally.
Guest: Chris Purdon| Part of the The Wagyu Society of South Africa, and a certified wagyu breeder from Glenfinlas
Chances are you’ve heard of the term ‘wagyu’ or seen it on a menu.
Chances are that you probably passed on ordering it because you saw the hefty price on the menu.
But what exactly is Wagyu beef, and why is it so expensive?
Wagyu is essentially a generic name for Japanese beef which is regarded as one of the most sought after meats in the world, and can cost as much as R3000 per kg in other parts of the world where wagyu is highly prized for its exceptional meat quality.
In several areas of Japan, Wagyu beef is shipped carrying area names, like Kobe Beef which comes from the region of Kobe on main island of Honshū, near the cities of Osaka and Kyoto.
Guest: Tessa Purdon | Food editor at Food24.Com
Time for our weekly update from the team at Eat Out and Food 24 – the country’s biggest restaurant review and foodie platforms. Delighted as always to welcome Tessa Purdon who is the head of content for both sites.
Guest: Thania Petersen
The Taxi Project is a public arts initiative that is being showcased as part of the (Un)Infecting the City public arts festival, which is currently on until 30 June.
Thania chose to display her work in this way to make art accessible to people who do not have the privilege to experience much if any, art in their lives,