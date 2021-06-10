Music with Locnville

Guest: Xander Filmalter



Today we feature the sounds of the Afrikaans Group, Ariose.

The group' was formed in October 2020, and consists of three members, Xander Filmalter, Renier Henning and Heidi Henning.

ARIOSE, which means “a melody”, is still riding the wave of their debut track, BLY JY HIER which was released at the end of last year.

They've now followed that up with a new track, titled JY!

