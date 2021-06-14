Music with Mark Wayne

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Watts - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
Canadian tragedy: unmarked graves of hundreds of indigenous children
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wawmeesh Hamilton - Associate producer and syndicated columnist for Urban Nations at CBC Radio
Today at 10:30
JHB-CT migration - is the city of gold in decline?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rene Steggman
Nobukhosi Ngwenya - Ambassador at One Young World
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Can he beat the lie detecting polygraph?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ben Lombaard - Director at LieTech Polygraph & Forensic Services
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid information in other languages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Tim Newman
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:46
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elvis Blue
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Music: Jeremy Loops
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Health Dept criticised for poor communication over looming 5 million vax target Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the chair of the SA Medical Association, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, about the slow vaccine roll... 18 June 2021 8:54 AM
City of CT insists approval of building plans has not been hampered by Covid-19 Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's land development manager Pieter Terblanche and a construction manag... 18 June 2021 7:48 AM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa's biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten about her proposal to totally restructure Cabinet. 17 June 2021 6:56 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
Former Eskom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza passes away from Covid-19 complications Ray White interviews Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council. 17 June 2021 1:22 PM
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it's not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products. 17 June 2021 4:48 PM
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 June 2021 9:09 AM
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted) Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 7:21 PM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa's biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Music with Mark Wayne

Music with Mark Wayne

14 June 2021 3:25 PM

Mark Wayne is an established music professional who has been performing overseas for over 17 years, and over the last few months, his focus has been on the transition from stage artist to recording artist, dropping several singles and chart-toppers.
His latest track is an uplifting single, titled "What's Going Down".


Life Hack: Tissue donation

17 June 2021 3:19 PM

Guests
Professor Petro Terblanche is a renowned South African scientist and the chair of Bone SA’s board of directors 
Sandra Venter is their Donor Recovery and Awareness Manager and the incoming president of the South African Tissue Bank Association  

Happy Gardening: Attracting Bees to your garden

17 June 2021 2:10 PM

Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Kirstenbosch senior horticulturist 

Random Act of Kindness with Dischem

17 June 2021 1:48 PM

Guests
Richard Mabaso | Founder of caring for Girls and CEO of Imbumba Foundation
Sherry Saltzman | From the Dischem Foundation

Consumer Talk: Nonsensical gendering of products used by men and women alike

16 June 2021 3:56 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

Car Talk: Reviewing Toyota GR Yaris

16 June 2021 2:12 PM

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena looks at the following:
Car review - Toyota GR Yaris
The driving licence deadline for lockdown-expired licences is fast approaching

Rota-Rally around Cape Town

16 June 2021 1:50 PM

Rota-Rally is a fundraising event organized by the Waterfront Rotary Club. It's set to take place in Cape Town on Sunday 27 June.

On the couch with Ella Blumenthal and Jordy Sank

16 June 2021 1:46 PM

Ella Blumenthal is a survivor of the Holocaust who faced unimaginable horrors in Europe before finally making a home here in South Africa.  Recently Ella decided to share her story with filmmaker Jordy Sank, who has crafted a beautiful documentary called I am Here, which is currently screening as part of the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.  

Family Matters: Dependency on child grants

16 June 2021 12:59 PM

Guest: Katherine Hall | Senior Researcher and lead editor of the South African Child Gauge 2018 at UCT Children's Institute

Music with Mila Smith

15 June 2021 5:07 PM

Mila Smith began writing her own music at 8-years-old, playing the piano by ear and composing her own songs.

Travel: In search of the elusive Black Leopard

15 June 2021 2:21 PM

Guest: Will Burrard-Lucas | A British wildlife photographer who spent part of his childhood in Tanzania.  

City of CT insists approval of building plans has not been hampered by Covid-19

Local

Health Dept criticised for poor communication over looming 5 million vax target

Local

Digital Vibes charged 'grossly inflated' R1.1m for animated NHI mascot - Myburgh

Local

KZN DA: Umsunduzi landfill ruling avoidable if municipality delivered on mandate 18 June 2021 8:32 AM

18 June 2021 8:32 AM

Gauteng Health Dept temporarily suspends visiting hours at public hospitals 18 June 2021 8:13 AM

18 June 2021 8:13 AM

SA political parties praise Kaunda for his role in liberating Africa 18 June 2021 8:01 AM

18 June 2021 8:01 AM

