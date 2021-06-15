On the couch: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Joining Pippa on the line is Hylton Marks who is a social worker whose practice focuses on care for the elderly, and on helping families to navigate the ageing process with patience and compassion. Hylton is a member of the South African Association of Social Workers in Private Practice
Guests
Professor Petro Terblanche is a renowned South African scientist and the chair of Bone SA’s board of directors
Sandra Venter is their Donor Recovery and Awareness Manager and the incoming president of the South African Tissue Bank Association
Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Kirstenbosch senior horticulturist
Guests
Richard Mabaso | Founder of caring for Girls and CEO of Imbumba Foundation
Sherry Saltzman | From the Dischem Foundation
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena looks at the following:
Car review - Toyota GR Yaris
The driving licence deadline for lockdown-expired licences is fast approaching
Rota-Rally is a fundraising event organized by the Waterfront Rotary Club. It's set to take place in Cape Town on Sunday 27 June.
Ella Blumenthal is a survivor of the Holocaust who faced unimaginable horrors in Europe before finally making a home here in South Africa. Recently Ella decided to share her story with filmmaker Jordy Sank, who has crafted a beautiful documentary called I am Here, which is currently screening as part of the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.
Guest: Katherine Hall | Senior Researcher and lead editor of the South African Child Gauge 2018 at UCT Children's Institute
Mila Smith began writing her own music at 8-years-old, playing the piano by ear and composing her own songs.
Guest: Will Burrard-Lucas | A British wildlife photographer who spent part of his childhood in Tanzania.