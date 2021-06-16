Family Matters: Dependency on child grants

Guest: Katherine Hall | Senior Researcher and lead editor of the South African Child Gauge 2018 at UCT Children's Institute
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena looks at the following:
Car review - Toyota GR Yaris
The driving licence deadline for lockdown-expired licences is fast approaching
Rota-Rally is a fundraising event organized by the Waterfront Rotary Club. It's set to take place in Cape Town on Sunday 27 June.
Ella Blumenthal is a survivor of the Holocaust who faced unimaginable horrors in Europe before finally making a home here in South Africa. Recently Ella decided to share her story with filmmaker Jordy Sank, who has crafted a beautiful documentary called I am Here, which is currently screening as part of the Encounters Documentary Film Festival.
Mila Smith began writing her own music at 8-years-old, playing the piano by ear and composing her own songs.
Guest: Will Burrard-Lucas | A British wildlife photographer who spent part of his childhood in Tanzania.
Joining Pippa on the line is Hylton Marks who is a social worker whose practice focuses on care for the elderly, and on helping families to navigate the ageing process with patience and compassion. Hylton is a member of the South African Association of Social Workers in Private Practice
Mark Wayne is an established music professional who has been performing overseas for over 17 years, and over the last few months, his focus has been on the transition from stage artist to recording artist, dropping several singles and chart-toppers.
His latest track is an uplifting single, titled "What's Going Down".
Today is World Blood Donor Day – a good opportunity to catch up with our local blood service to find out how supplies are doing and to talk about their ongoing work in monitoring Covid 19 infection levels around the country.
On the line is…Marike Gevers, spokesperson at Western Province Blood Transfusion Service.