Book Club: In conversation with author Philippa Gregory

Philippa Gregory has a knack for helping us revisit the past and experience what it might have been like to live through the intrigue of the Gunpowder Plot, the heady chaos of the Tulip Fever, or the plotting and conniving for power within the Tudor court. Most notably, she often allows us to view these iconic moments in history through the eyes of the women who observed, survived, and influenced them.