Capetonian sets up backabuddy page to raise funds for woman who lost both legs in vicious attack

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
CapeTalk FYI
Latest Local
Multilingual video series aims to dispel Covid-19 myths CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Dr. Tim Newman about a multilingual video series providing factual information about Covid. 18 June 2021 5:39 PM
Warm, sunny weather expected all weekend long It is the dead of winter, but you would not say it. 18 June 2021 3:27 PM
Call for donations for Cape Town mom who lost both legs in vicious attack Pippa Hudson speaks to Murray Williams, the Capetonian who started a BackaBuddy page to raise funds for the woman. 18 June 2021 3:24 PM
Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time. 18 June 2021 12:18 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa's biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten about her proposal to totally restructure Cabinet. 17 June 2021 6:56 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products. 17 June 2021 4:48 PM
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it's not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 June 2021 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa's biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Capetonian sets up backabuddy page to raise funds for woman who lost both legs in vicious attack

Capetonian sets up backabuddy page to raise funds for woman who lost both legs in vicious attack

18 June 2021 1:41 PM

Guest: Capetonian Murray Williams started a backabuddy page to help assist the woman with her medical bills...

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/cape-town-mom

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/cape-town-mom

 


Entertainment Feature: Podcasts, movies, TV shows and streaming content

18 June 2021 3:26 PM

Guests
CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard
EWN Entertainment reporter Chanel September
Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine Craig Falck 

Health & Wellness: Anaphylaxis

18 June 2021 2:59 PM

Guest: Dr. Claudia Gray |  Allergist and paediatrician. She is also an executive member of the Allergy Society of South Africa  

Book Club: In conversation with author Philippa Gregory

18 June 2021 2:09 PM

Philippa Gregory has a knack for helping us revisit the past and experience what it might have been like to live through the intrigue of the Gunpowder Plot, the heady chaos of the Tulip Fever, or the plotting and conniving for power within the Tudor court.  Most notably, she often allows us to view these iconic moments in history through the eyes of the women who observed, survived, and influenced them.   

Life Hack: Tissue donation

17 June 2021 3:19 PM

Guests
Professor Petro Terblanche is a renowned South African scientist and the chair of Bone SA's board of directors 
Sandra Venter is their Donor Recovery and Awareness Manager and the incoming president of the South African Tissue Bank Association  

Happy Gardening: Attracting Bees to your garden

17 June 2021 2:10 PM

Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Kirstenbosch senior horticulturist 

Random Act of Kindness with Dischem

17 June 2021 1:48 PM

Guests
Richard Mabaso | Founder of caring for Girls and CEO of Imbumba Foundation
Sherry Saltzman | From the Dischem Foundation

Consumer Talk: Nonsensical gendering of products used by men and women alike

16 June 2021 3:56 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

Car Talk: Reviewing Toyota GR Yaris

16 June 2021 2:12 PM

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena looks at the following:
Car review - Toyota GR Yaris
The driving licence deadline for lockdown-expired licences is fast approaching

Rota-Rally around Cape Town

16 June 2021 1:50 PM

Rota-Rally is a fundraising event organized by the Waterfront Rotary Club. It's set to take place in Cape Town on Sunday 27 June.

Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Warm, sunny weather expected all weekend long

Local

'Malusi Gigaba basically denies everything'

Local

Nursing coordinator denies responsibility in Maradona death

18 June 2021 7:50 PM

Niger reopens land borders as COVID 'under control'

18 June 2021 7:26 PM

IMF urges top polluters to adopt carbon price floor

18 June 2021 6:26 PM

