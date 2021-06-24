Happy Home and Garden: The state of Zandvlei

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:46
‘Cluster’ deaths causing funeral delays
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Lawrence Konyana - Deputy president at National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa
125
Today at 06:25
licence renewal rush expected
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Trevor Blake - Director of Revenue at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Is there any recourse when your cryptocurrency investment goes sideways?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Can our economy handle a third wave?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Miriam Altman - is Professor of 4IR Practice, School of Economics - University of Johannesburg, and convenes the Cov
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The gradual but eventual return to District Six
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Breytenbach - Media spokesperson at District Six Working Committee
Sumaya Mukadam
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
How SA's major cities compares in reducing harm with drug users
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly - Chairman of the board at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
Today at 10:30
Mental Anguish of Varsity students during pandemic
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpendulo Mfeka- WITS SRC President
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Dan Price
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dan Price - CEO at Gravity Payments
Today at 15:40
Book: Nation on the Couch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wahbie Long
