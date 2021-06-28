On the couch - Cope with Hope (Mental Health & Community Upliftment Initiative)

Cope with Hope is a Mental Health & Community Upliftment Initiative based here in Cape Town. It was started by Dylan Graham during lockdown last year to assist those living in an informal settlement in Diep River, by providing food and other necessities to residents. Graham has been assisting those in that community for several years already, but he's noticed more than just the need for food.