Music with Christine Weir

Today at 17:45
'Dragon Man' skull discovered in China could be new human species
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Lee Berger
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Community project helps with mental toll of Covid-19 pandemic in Diep River area CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Dylan Graham about creating his outreach project Cope with Hope. 28 June 2021 3:58 PM
'Return of 108 District Six claimants great victory but many more still waiting' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to District Six Working Committee (D6WC) spokesperson Karen Breytenbach about the restitution... 28 June 2021 1:22 PM
'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep Lester Kiewit talks to Restaurant Assoc Of SA CEO Wendy Alberts who says no economic provision has been made for the industry. 28 June 2021 12:38 PM
Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission and ConCourt's Zuma co... 28 June 2021 5:06 PM
Ramaphosa: Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation President Cyril Ramaphosa defended Sahpra against political attacks and intimidation last night, just days after the EFF's vaccine... 28 June 2021 2:42 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 4 from 28 June 2021 for two weeks. 28 June 2021 10:11 AM
Crypto regulations - friend or foe? Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 28 June 2021 11:07 AM
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
Installing generators in your complex - is complex Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know. 28 June 2021 9:20 AM
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed' In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story. 27 June 2021 3:18 PM
Recovering from Covid-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19. 26 June 2021 3:34 PM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Music with Christine Weir

28 June 2021 3:10 PM

In today's music segment we feature the sound of a South African singer with over thirty years experience behind the mic and on stage. Christine Weir is a founder member of ‘Not the Midnight Mass’, successful a cappella group which was active in South Africa for over 25 years.


Franschoek Literary Festival returns in May next year

28 June 2021 2:58 PM

Guest: Ingeborg Pelser, Festival General Manager and Programme Director

Legal Talk - POPI and Social Media

28 June 2021 2:50 PM

Guest: Emma Sadleir of the Digital Law Compan

Food - Mentoring the chefs of tomorrow

28 June 2021 2:12 PM

Wendy Coetzee is spokesperson for Showcook.com who are the originators of the competition

Restaurant News with Eat Out

28 June 2021 1:52 PM

Time for our weekly update from the team at Eat Out and Food 24 – the country’s biggest restaurant review and foodie platforms. Guest: Natalie Wilson

On the couch - Cope with Hope (Mental Health & Community Upliftment Initiative)

28 June 2021 1:41 PM

Cope with Hope is a Mental Health & Community Upliftment Initiative based here in Cape Town. It was started by Dylan Graham during lockdown last year to assist those living in an informal settlement in Diep River, by providing food and other necessities to residents. Graham has been assisting those in that community for several years already, but he's noticed more than just the need for food.

This weekend's Events Diary

25 June 2021 3:21 PM
Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from TV

25 June 2021 3:11 PM

Stephan Lombard | CapeTalk producer
Rafiq Wagiet | CapeTalk producer
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine

Health & Wellness: Doctors not always to blame for Cerebral Palsy

25 June 2021 2:39 PM

Guest: Prof. Ishamel Bhorat | An Honorary Clinical Fellow at the University of KZN and the Head of Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital's Foetal Unit.  

Book Club 2: Children's Literature Festival

25 June 2021 2:19 PM

Guest: Darryl David |Festival director and an academic at UWC with extensive experience in curating book festivals  

Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt

Politics

Politics

Ramaphosa: Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation

Politics

Politics

'Gauteng families delaying Covid-19 funerals so relatives are buried in one day'

Local

Local

What we know about the delta variant in SA so far

28 June 2021 5:28 PM

28 June 2021 5:28 PM

Delayed doses of AstraZeneca jab boost immunity: study

28 June 2021 5:17 PM

28 June 2021 5:17 PM

Motshekga: Health Dept says there's enough jabs for all education staff

28 June 2021 4:34 PM

28 June 2021 4:34 PM

