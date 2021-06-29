Travel - Making the most of the Kruger Park

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Radio
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus for his reaction to the ConCourt's ruling against Jacob Zuma. 29 June 2021 12:13 PM
Treasury must release cash to fund full-scale vaccine rollout over weekends - DA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA Shadow Minister of Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis about the funding of the vaccine rollout. 29 June 2021 8:32 AM
'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to public law expert Prof Hoolo 'Nyane about the long-anticipated ruling in Zuma's contem... 29 June 2021 7:34 AM
Transactional trends - the world has changed Article by Ellen Kumwenda Mtine, Head of Cash Management, Transactional Banking, Africa (outside South Africa). 29 June 2021 12:49 PM
Through the "great staggering" to a "better normal" Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Is your boss to blame for your burnout? Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic. 29 June 2021 8:36 AM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
Installing generators in your complex - is complex Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know. 28 June 2021 9:20 AM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent. 29 June 2021 12:28 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19 Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub. 29 June 2021 11:18 AM
'It doesn't make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Music with Thando

29 June 2021 3:14 PM

Today we feature the soulful sounds of R&B songstress Thando.
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Family Matters - Understanding the Teenage Brain

29 June 2021 2:46 PM

The teenaged brain is a fascinating thing –perplexing, challenging, sometimes infuriatingly short-sighted, but also amazing. Joining us for Family Matters today is Dr Natalie Solomon, a Clinical Psychologist and Director of Research at Bellavista
AARTO: 'Nothing wrong with demerits - but administration must be up to scratch' John Maytham interviews Advocate Stephanie Fisk of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 29 June 2021 4:56 PM
Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19 Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub. 29 June 2021 11:18 AM
Franschoek Literary Festival returns in May next year

28 June 2021 2:58 PM

Guest: Ingeborg Pelser, Festival General Manager and Programme Director
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Travel - Making the most of the Kruger Park

Travel - Making the most of the Kruger Park

29 June 2021 2:05 PM

Written by Ingrid van den Berg and with photos by Ingrid, Phillip and Heinrich van den Berg, it’s a handy guide to how to make the most of the different areas of the park, with detailed maps and practical info on the best routes to take from each rest camp, the amenities available, the viewing hotspots along the way, and what you can expect to see where. Great pleasure to welcome the author Ingrid van den Berg


Music with Thando

29 June 2021 3:14 PM

Today we feature the soulful sounds of R&B songstress Thando.

Push the Produce FaceBook page

29 June 2021 3:02 PM

Kelly Kaimowitz has created a Facebook page called - Push the Produce, as a support to the local restaurant industry by purchasing their produce from them, that will go to waste these coming weeks, instead of purchasing from supermarkets who will be absolutely fine during this Lockdown Level 4.

Family Matters - Understanding the Teenage Brain

29 June 2021 2:46 PM

The teenaged brain is a fascinating thing –perplexing, challenging, sometimes infuriatingly short-sighted, but also amazing. Joining us for Family Matters today is Dr Natalie Solomon, a Clinical Psychologist and Director of Research at Bellavista

On the couch with Julio 'Beast' Bianchi

29 June 2021 1:44 PM

Gaming might be a fun past time for some, but for others, esports is serious business.

eSport is the sport of competitive video gaming, which has grown into a multi-billion dollar industry over the last decade.

Julio Bianchi, is a 23 year old competitive FIFA player from Cape Town, who has made history as the first South African to ever qualify for the FIFAe World Cup set to take place in London in August this year.

Music with Christine Weir

28 June 2021 3:10 PM

In today's music segment we feature the sound of a South African singer with over thirty years experience behind the mic and on stage. Christine Weir is a founder member of ‘Not the Midnight Mass’, successful a cappella group which was active in South Africa for over 25 years.

Franschoek Literary Festival returns in May next year

28 June 2021 2:58 PM

Guest: Ingeborg Pelser, Festival General Manager and Programme Director

Legal Talk - POPI and Social Media

28 June 2021 2:50 PM

Guest: Emma Sadleir of the Digital Law Compan

Food - Mentoring the chefs of tomorrow

28 June 2021 2:12 PM

Wendy Coetzee is spokesperson for Showcook.com who are the originators of the competition

Restaurant News with Eat Out

28 June 2021 1:52 PM

Time for our weekly update from the team at Eat Out and Food 24 – the country’s biggest restaurant review and foodie platforms. Guest: Natalie Wilson

Election monitoring groups echo calls for postponement of local govt elections

29 June 2021 5:48 PM

Politics

Political pressure mounts on King Mswati as protests in country worsen

29 June 2021 5:12 PM

World Africa

'Rain is falling continuously. Flooding will get worse over next few days'

Local

Election monitoring groups echo calls for postponement of local govt elections

29 June 2021 5:48 PM

StatsSA says total employment decreased by 0.1%

29 June 2021 5:19 PM

Political pressure mounts on King Mswati as protests in country worsen

29 June 2021 5:12 PM

