Family Matters - Understanding the Teenage Brain

The teenaged brain is a fascinating thing –perplexing, challenging, sometimes infuriatingly short-sighted, but also amazing. Joining us for Family Matters today is Dr Natalie Solomon, a Clinical Psychologist and Director of Research at Bellavista
Today we feature the soulful sounds of R&B songstress Thando.
Kelly Kaimowitz has created a Facebook page called - Push the Produce, as a support to the local restaurant industry by purchasing their produce from them, that will go to waste these coming weeks, instead of purchasing from supermarkets who will be absolutely fine during this Lockdown Level 4.
Written by Ingrid van den Berg and with photos by Ingrid, Phillip and Heinrich van den Berg, it's a handy guide to how to make the most of the different areas of the park, with detailed maps and practical info on the best routes to take from each rest camp, the amenities available, the viewing hotspots along the way, and what you can expect to see where. Great pleasure to welcome the author Ingrid van den Berg
Gaming might be a fun past time for some, but for others, esports is serious business.
eSport is the sport of competitive video gaming, which has grown into a multi-billion dollar industry over the last decade.
Julio Bianchi, is a 23 year old competitive FIFA player from Cape Town, who has made history as the first South African to ever qualify for the FIFAe World Cup set to take place in London in August this year.
In today's music segment we feature the sound of a South African singer with over thirty years experience behind the mic and on stage. Christine Weir is a founder member of 'Not the Midnight Mass', successful a cappella group which was active in South Africa for over 25 years.
Guest: Ingeborg Pelser, Festival General Manager and Programme Director
Guest: Emma Sadleir of the Digital Law Compan
Wendy Coetzee is spokesperson for Showcook.com who are the originators of the competition
Time for our weekly update from the team at Eat Out and Food 24 – the country's biggest restaurant review and foodie platforms. Guest: Natalie Wilson