Today at 15:10
Zuma's latest legal gambit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Grant
Today at 15:20
Kitchen Republik incubator for chefs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lisa Meyer
Today at 15:40
Discovery Health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Today at 15:50
Update of process to remove Public Protector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:05
High-profile women want action to stop online abuse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Hoffman
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carmen Maarman
Today at 17:05
Eswatini protest continue
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:20
Rugby - two big rugby games tonight and tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xola Ntshinga - Sports Reporter at Supersport And Talk Radio 702
Today at 17:45
Music: Jethro Tait
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jethro Tait
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
On the couch with Godfrey Dambuleni the coffee pod sculptor

On the couch with Godfrey Dambuleni the coffee pod sculptor

30 June 2021 1:43 PM

Thousands of coffee capsules are used around the world every day by coffee lovers. We just throw them away once the coffee is made. But there's a man who's found a unique use for these coffee pods. Godfrey Dambuleni, a Zimbabwean sculptor uses the capsules to create interesting and beautiful artwork.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Health & Wellness - Treating burns

2 July 2021 2:56 PM

In Health and Wellness today we are going to focus on the key causes of burn injuries in South Africa, how to prevent them, and how they should be treated in a home first aid scenario. Guests: Dr Iqbal Karbanee is a paediatrician and the CEO of the Paed-IQ Babyline and  Sister Rene Lessing is a registered nurse and clinical wound care specialist with Melcura

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club - Breakout by Paul Herron

2 July 2021 2:08 PM

It’s a new action thriller called Breakout, written by local author Paul Herron. If you’re a fan of David Baldacci or Clive Cussler or James Patterson, I think you’re going to love it – it certainly had me completely gripped in its storyline until the very last page.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - Ron Rutland and the race to RWC 2019

2 July 2021 2:04 PM

Joining Pippa on the virtual couch today is a former Capetonian who, at the age of 35, made a decision to start living life more boldly and courageously, to embrace the sense of adventure that he had always harboured in his heart, but never really acted on before. His name is Ron Rutland, he’s big, big rugby fan, and his new life began with an epic trip through Africa visiting every single country en route to the 2015 Rugby World Cup. It was a life changing trip, but it wasn’t enough to quell Ron’s curiosity about the world, and so he first went trekking across Mongolia in 2017, and then set up another epic adventure to get himself to Japan in time for the world cup 2019. The story of that journey has recently been released as a documentary called “Everything in Between – the Race to the Rugby World Cup”. It’s screening on Showmax as we speak, and is going to delight both sports fans and armchair travellers alike.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Tony Cox

1 July 2021 3:06 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ladles of Love Mandela Day campaign update

1 July 2021 2:55 PM

Last week we spoke to Danny Diliberto from Ladles of Love about it's Mandela Day campaign this year. The NPO is partnering with CapeTalk in a bid to break a Guinness World record, by attempting to create the longest line of food cans which will then be distributed to those in need.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Hacks - Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela on the status of COVID-19 vaccine registration in SA

1 July 2021 2:49 PM

SA Health Products Regulatory Authority CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela gave a briefing this morning around vaccine registration, and confirmed that we’re in the process of reviewing 3 additional Covid 19 vaccines for use in SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Happy Home and Garden - DIY with Angelo d'Ambrosio

1 July 2021 2:14 PM

Time for our monthly check-in with Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - Adam Duritz frontman of Counting Crows

1 July 2021 1:44 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler - the issue of car tire tread

30 June 2021 3:16 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk with Ciro de Siena - New and improved Mazda 2

30 June 2021 2:14 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

