Happy Home and Garden - DIY with Angelo d'Ambrosio

Joining Pippa on the virtual couch today is a former Capetonian who, at the age of 35, made a decision to start living life more boldly and courageously, to embrace the sense of adventure that he had always harboured in his heart, but never really acted on before. His name is Ron Rutland, he’s big, big rugby fan, and his new life began with an epic trip through Africa visiting every single country en route to the 2015 Rugby World Cup. It was a life changing trip, but it wasn’t enough to quell Ron’s curiosity about the world, and so he first went trekking across Mongolia in 2017, and then set up another epic adventure to get himself to Japan in time for the world cup 2019. The story of that journey has recently been released as a documentary called “Everything in Between – the Race to the Rugby World Cup”. It’s screening on Showmax as we speak, and is going to delight both sports fans and armchair travellers alike.

arrow_forward