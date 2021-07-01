Music with Tony Cox

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:35
HEALTH FEATURE: Doctor's Surgery-Dr Charl Van Loggerenberg
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson-Kia Pegas
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Latest Local
Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide. 2 July 2021 5:14 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decison imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ian Nielsen, mayoral committee member for finance at the City of Cape Town. 2 July 2021 4:07 PM
View all Local
'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma. 2 July 2021 12:51 PM
Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend following reports of a last-ditch attem... 2 July 2021 11:46 AM
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion 1 July 2021 7:01 PM
View all Politics
Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator. 2 July 2021 3:01 PM
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'... Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev. 2 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
View all Business
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse. 2 July 2021 7:49 PM
Switching to gas? Here's what you need to know about using gas in the home CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Ruan Smit, a certified gas installer about gas safety tips for the home. 2 July 2021 3:44 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Kuyaphithizela" - meaning "It's busy" (Like the SA news cycle!) CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Phithizela... 2 July 2021 10:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all World
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
View all Africa
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Music with Tony Cox

Music with Tony Cox

1 July 2021 3:06 PM


Entertainment News

2 July 2021 4:13 PM
Health & Wellness - Treating burns

2 July 2021 2:56 PM

In Health and Wellness today we are going to focus on the key causes of burn injuries in South Africa, how to prevent them, and how they should be treated in a home first aid scenario. Guests: Dr Iqbal Karbanee is a paediatrician and the CEO of the Paed-IQ Babyline and  Sister Rene Lessing is a registered nurse and clinical wound care specialist with Melcura

Book Club - Breakout by Paul Herron

2 July 2021 2:08 PM

It’s a new action thriller called Breakout, written by local author Paul Herron. If you’re a fan of David Baldacci or Clive Cussler or James Patterson, I think you’re going to love it – it certainly had me completely gripped in its storyline until the very last page.

On the couch - Ron Rutland and the race to RWC 2019

2 July 2021 2:04 PM

Joining Pippa on the virtual couch today is a former Capetonian who, at the age of 35, made a decision to start living life more boldly and courageously, to embrace the sense of adventure that he had always harboured in his heart, but never really acted on before. His name is Ron Rutland, he’s big, big rugby fan, and his new life began with an epic trip through Africa visiting every single country en route to the 2015 Rugby World Cup. It was a life changing trip, but it wasn’t enough to quell Ron’s curiosity about the world, and so he first went trekking across Mongolia in 2017, and then set up another epic adventure to get himself to Japan in time for the world cup 2019. The story of that journey has recently been released as a documentary called “Everything in Between – the Race to the Rugby World Cup”. It’s screening on Showmax as we speak, and is going to delight both sports fans and armchair travellers alike.

Ladles of Love Mandela Day campaign update

1 July 2021 2:55 PM

Last week we spoke to Danny Diliberto from Ladles of Love about it's Mandela Day campaign this year. The NPO is partnering with CapeTalk in a bid to break a Guinness World record, by attempting to create the longest line of food cans which will then be distributed to those in need.

Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela on the status of COVID-19 vaccine registration in SA

1 July 2021 2:49 PM

SA Health Products Regulatory Authority CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela gave a briefing this morning around vaccine registration, and confirmed that we’re in the process of reviewing 3 additional Covid 19 vaccines for use in SA

Happy Home and Garden - DIY with Angelo d'Ambrosio

1 July 2021 2:14 PM

Time for our monthly check-in with Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.

On the couch - Adam Duritz frontman of Counting Crows

1 July 2021 1:44 PM
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler - the issue of car tire tread

30 June 2021 3:16 PM
Trending

Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate?

Local Lifestyle

Cape Town man wins R11m suit - 15 years after attack that left him paralysed

Local

'It's unacceptable' - Sama threatens legal action over unplaced intern doctors

Local

EWN Highlights

Health Dept: People aged between 40-49 will be able to register for jabs soon

2 July 2021 8:01 PM

‘Jabs save lives’ - Gauteng Educ Dept alarmed as 9,000 teachers refuse vaccines

2 July 2021 6:35 PM

Malema: EFF leaders risk being arrested if October elections go ahead

2 July 2021 6:29 PM

