On the couch - Ron Rutland and the race to RWC 2019

Joining Pippa on the virtual couch today is a former Capetonian who, at the age of 35, made a decision to start living life more boldly and courageously, to embrace the sense of adventure that he had always harboured in his heart, but never really acted on before. His name is Ron Rutland, he’s big, big rugby fan, and his new life began with an epic trip through Africa visiting every single country en route to the 2015 Rugby World Cup. It was a life changing trip, but it wasn’t enough to quell Ron’s curiosity about the world, and so he first went trekking across Mongolia in 2017, and then set up another epic adventure to get himself to Japan in time for the world cup 2019. The story of that journey has recently been released as a documentary called “Everything in Between – the Race to the Rugby World Cup”. It’s screening on Showmax as we speak, and is going to delight both sports fans and armchair travellers alike.
In Health and Wellness today we are going to focus on the key causes of burn injuries in South Africa, how to prevent them, and how they should be treated in a home first aid scenario. Guests: Dr Iqbal Karbanee is a paediatrician and the CEO of the Paed-IQ Babyline and Sister Rene Lessing is a registered nurse and clinical wound care specialist with MelcuraLISTEN TO PODCAST
It’s a new action thriller called Breakout, written by local author Paul Herron. If you’re a fan of David Baldacci or Clive Cussler or James Patterson, I think you’re going to love it – it certainly had me completely gripped in its storyline until the very last page.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Last week we spoke to Danny Diliberto from Ladles of Love about it's Mandela Day campaign this year. The NPO is partnering with CapeTalk in a bid to break a Guinness World record, by attempting to create the longest line of food cans which will then be distributed to those in need.LISTEN TO PODCAST
SA Health Products Regulatory Authority CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela gave a briefing this morning around vaccine registration, and confirmed that we’re in the process of reviewing 3 additional Covid 19 vaccines for use in SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Time for our monthly check-in with Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.LISTEN TO PODCAST