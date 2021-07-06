Family Matters - Daughters on Loan

It’s a place where instead of borrowing a book, you can borrow a human being, and listen to their life story for about 30 minutes. It’s not just a random collection of interesting storytellers either – the aim is to tackle prejudice of every kind, by allowing people who would ordinarily never have the chance to meet and converse, to do just that. The concept has been such a success in Denmark that it has been rolled out to more than 50 other countries – including, it would appear, South Africa. Delighted to have the founder and CEO of the Human Library on the line from Denmark – welcome to Ronni Abergel

