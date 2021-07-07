[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion

At it’s heart it’s the story of Dale Benson, a 39 year old South African who was working in



Vietnam as an English teacher when the pandemic turned the world on its head. It was tough enough facing months of joblessness alone in a foreign country, but there was worse to come – because since then, Dale has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and told he will probably not survive the year. His mother is stuck here in Cape Town and cannot get to Vietnam to be with her son, and the family is desperately seeking a way to bring him home to them. On the line with Pippa is family friend Karen Bashiera who has started a BackaBuddy page to try and find a solution.

