Life Hacks - IEC registration weekend

In today's Life Hacks segment we take a look at the upcoming IEC voter registration weekend. We set up this interview with the IEC to assist listeners about how to register in the upcoming voter registration weekend, ahead of the local government elections later this year. Guest: Michael Hendrikse | Provincial Electoral Officer for Western Cape Province at IEC
R&B singer and songwriter, Shannon Leigh Jagers, best known by her stage name, Shxnnon, recently reached one of the highlights of her career when she signed a record deal with one of the world's biggest record labels, Universal Music. The former law student from Nelson Mandela Bay, who also writes songs for international artists, including a UK band named, The Ardents, says that she studied law, but knew that it wasn't what she really craved to do.
Guest: Liam Tomlin, Owner of Chef's WarehouseLISTEN TO PODCAST
In our Happy Home and Garden feature today we're going to be talking about mushrooms - the ones you see in the wild growing randomly in your garden or neighbourhood, as well as the ones you want to grow as a food source, and of course those that are being used medicinally.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For the first time ever, this year skateboarding will be included in the Olympic games! Something Dallas Oberholzer has been advocating for, for many years.
After the last qualifying event, Dallas was the highest-scoring African skater in Park Style landing him a spot in the Olympics!
At it’s heart it’s the story of Dale Benson, a 39 year old South African who was working in
Vietnam as an English teacher when the pandemic turned the world on its head. It was tough enough facing months of joblessness alone in a foreign country, but there was worse to come – because since then, Dale has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and told he will probably not survive the year. His mother is stuck here in Cape Town and cannot get to Vietnam to be with her son, and the family is desperately seeking a way to bring him home to them. On the line with Pippa is family friend Karen Bashiera who has started a BackaBuddy page to try and find a solution.
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: French journalist Delphine MinouiLISTEN TO PODCAST