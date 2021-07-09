On the couch with Philippe Kjellgren

Philippe Kjellgren - or PK as he's more affectionaly known - has been labelled of the world's most connected travel personalities, and he is the author of 7 books.



He's produced an app called PK's list which has been hailed by Forbes magazine as the Michelin Guide equivalent for the luxury hotel world, and what the app is, is a subscriber based platform that gives users personal recommendations on where to stay just about anywhere in the world, opportunities for perks and upgrades and general advice when it comes to traveling as opposed to relying on a travel agent that's never actually been to the destination you're looking at.