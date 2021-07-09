Movie Club - SA reality show "Thrivors"

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile:
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lehlogonolo Machaba
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE:
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jethro Tait
Latest Local
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
VACCINE WRAP | Vaccinations for people over 35 to begin in August CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It's not looking great in the future' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 9 July 2021 3:05 PM
[VIDEOS] Protests by Zuma supporters spread across KZN Supporters of imprisoned former president Jacob Zuma are calling for his release with protests in and around Durban on Friday. 9 July 2021 6:08 PM
'Zuma has no hope of a rescission succeeding in ConCourt' News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to Zain Johnson about Jacob Zuma's failure to stay his arrest and where to now. 9 July 2021 5:55 PM
Ace Magashule loses court bid to overturn his ANC suspension Mandy Wiener talks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about the ruling by Judge Jody Kollapen on Friday. 9 July 2021 1:29 PM
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started. 9 July 2021 2:16 PM
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University). 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues after the SA biotech company secured EU certification for their pr... 9 July 2021 8:31 AM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa's most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople. 8 July 2021 10:56 AM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It's not looking great in the future' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 9 July 2021 3:05 PM
'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town's Future Water Institute. 9 July 2021 11:09 AM
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Movie Club - SA reality show "Thrivors"

Movie Club - SA reality show "Thrivors"

9 July 2021 2:08 PM

In today's movie club, we're looking at a new South African production called Thrivors. It's a fantastic concept - basically turning the traditional format of reality tv on its head.

But before that the team need to raise funds to complete it and make sure it's of the standard they desire, so they're distributing a documentary about the making of the series in the interim - which will call on ordinary South Africans to get involved and pledge their support, become co-producers of this unique piece of art and help put South Africa on the reality tv map.


Entertainment News

9 July 2021 4:43 PM
Health & Wellness - World allergy day

9 July 2021 2:40 PM

Allergies can interrupt your life in numerous ways ranging from skin irritation, to sneezing to insomnia. So it's important to understand what triggers your body is responding to and what steps you can take to offset those before heading straight for the prescription queue at the pharmacy.

to unpack this subject is specialist paediatrician and allergist dr Thulja Trikamjee

Muizenberg Corner Surf Shop turns 50

9 July 2021 1:49 PM

Founder and owner Peter Wright tells the story of how he began with a small surfboard shaping operation and grew the business into one of the most well-known and loved surf shops in Cape Town

On the couch with Philippe Kjellgren

9 July 2021 1:45 PM

Philippe Kjellgren - or PK as he's more affectionaly known - has been labelled of the world's most connected travel personalities, and he is the author of 7 books.

 He's produced an app called PK's list which has been hailed by Forbes magazine as the Michelin Guide equivalent for the luxury hotel world, and what the app is, is a subscriber based platform that gives users personal recommendations on where to stay just about anywhere in the world, opportunities for perks and upgrades and general advice when it comes to traveling as opposed to relying on a travel agent that's never actually been to the destination you're looking at.

Music with Shxnnon

8 July 2021 3:03 PM

R&B singer and songwriter, Shannon Leigh Jagers, best known by her stage name, Shxnnon, recently reached one of the highlights of her career when she signed a record deal with one of the world's biggest record labels, Universal Music. The former law student from Nelson Mandela Bay, who also writes songs for international artists, including a UK band named, The Ardents, says that she studied law, but knew that it wasn't what she really craved to do.

Restaurants update

8 July 2021 2:55 PM

Guest: Liam Tomlin, Owner of Chef's Warehouse

Life Hacks - IEC registration weekend

8 July 2021 2:45 PM

In today's Life Hacks segment we take a look at the upcoming IEC voter registration weekend. We set up this interview with the IEC to assist listeners about how to register in the upcoming voter registration weekend, ahead of the local government elections later this year. Guest: Michael Hendrikse | Provincial Electoral Officer for Western Cape Province at IEC

Happy Home and Garden - Mushrooms

8 July 2021 2:07 PM

In our Happy Home and Garden feature today we're going to be talking about mushrooms - the ones you see in the wild growing randomly in your garden or neighbourhood, as well as the ones you want to grow as a food source, and of course those that are being used medicinally.

On the couch with skateboarder Dallas Oberholzer

8 July 2021 1:41 PM

For the first time ever, this year skateboarding will be included in the Olympic games! Something Dallas Oberholzer has been advocating for, for many years.

 After the last qualifying event, Dallas was the highest-scoring African skater in Park Style landing him a spot in the Olympics!

