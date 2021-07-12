Music with Freddie Hawman

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:05
Mantashe says SA can't ditch fossil fuels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hilton Trollip - Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
Today at 16:20
Organisation says the abuse of alcohol needs a realistic solution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ingrid Louw
Today at 16:45
Nature Resurgence winner
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adrian Gardiner - Co-Chairman at The Mantis Collection
Today at 16:55
Launch of Nedbank Business Ignite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Shannon - Executive: Professional and Small Business Banking at Nedbank
Today at 17:05
ConCourt hears Zuma's rescission request
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
Identifying and prosecuting protesters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ulrich Roux - Founder and Managing Director at Ulrich Roux & Associates
Today at 17:45
The importance of spelling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Victor Houliston - Professor at Head Of English, Wits
Latest Local
[BREAKING NEWS] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots CapeTalk will carry the address live when it happens. The Presidency has yet to confirm the time of the address. 12 July 2021 3:51 PM
WC motorists urged to drive with caution as heavy downpours cause flooding Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan about the Western Cape we... 12 July 2021 3:43 PM
SA mourns the loss of beloved Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya Friends and fans pay tribute to Lesego Semenya, known as LesDaChef, who has died following complications related to Covid-19. 12 July 2021 2:08 PM
View all Local
ConCourt made "fundamentally rescindable errors" in Zuma contempt ruling - Mpofu Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze about Jacob Zuma's ConCourt rescission applic... 12 July 2021 3:01 PM
'We cannot criminalise people who are hungry' Mandy Wiener talks to Isobel Fry, Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute about the reasons at the heart of the un... 12 July 2021 3:00 PM
'Nothing ethnic here' - Zuma foundation slams claims of 'ethnic mobilisation' The Jacob Zuma Foundation has hit back at President Cyril Ramaphosa after he claimed that the violent pro-Zuma protests are based... 12 July 2021 12:38 PM
View all Politics
Levelled up your small biz this year? Nedbank Business Ignite is looking for you CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to business growth expert Matsi Modise about the launch of Nedbank Business Ignite 20... 12 July 2021 10:37 AM
37 trucks destroyed so far, drivers traumatised - Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly talks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact on employees and economy - 'loss of assets 'is the tip of the iceberg'. 12 July 2021 6:33 AM
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started. 9 July 2021 2:16 PM
View all Business
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
View all Sport
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures" Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism i... 11 July 2021 2:54 PM
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 9 July 2021 3:05 PM
'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute. 9 July 2021 11:09 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Music with Freddie Hawman

Music with Freddie Hawman

12 July 2021 3:09 PM

Freddie Hawman


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Souper Trooper Coffee

12 July 2021 3:04 PM

Kerry Hoffman Manager at Souper Troopers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk - How to Rehabilitate your Credit Record as a Tenant

12 July 2021 2:45 PM

Shanaaz  Trethewey CEO at RentMaster.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food - Winter Soups with Jenny Morris

12 July 2021 2:09 PM

In the second part of the food segment, we welcome Giggling Gourmet Jenny Morris into the kitchen, on this cold and rainy day in the Mother City.
On a day like this, there's nothing better than a steaming bowl of soup to warm you up. So we've invited Jenny to give us a few tips on how to make a delicious soup and also to give some delicious recipes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant News with Eat Out

12 July 2021 1:56 PM

Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Sally Little

12 July 2021 1:48 PM

if I mention the name Sally little, you will know that she is a South African,  international golfing legend. If you are a golf fan you might know that she enjoyed a successful 28 year career as a professional golfer competing on the world stage. She won 15 Ladies professional golf association titles, including two majors.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment News

9 July 2021 4:43 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness - World allergy day

9 July 2021 2:40 PM

Allergies can interrupt your life in numerous ways ranging from skin irritation, to sneezing to insomnia. So it's important to understand what triggers your body is responding to and what steps you can take to offset those before heading straight for the prescription queue at the pharmacy.

to unpack this subject is specialist paediatrician and allergist dr Thulja Trikamjee

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Movie Club - SA reality show "Thrivors"

9 July 2021 2:08 PM

In today's movie club, we're looking at a new South African production called Thrivors. It's a fantastic concept - basically turning the traditional format of reality tv on its head.

But before that the team need to raise funds to complete it and make sure it's of the standard they desire, so they're distributing a documentary about the making of the series in the interim - which will call on ordinary South Africans to get involved and pledge their support, become co-producers of this unique piece of art and help put South Africa on the reality tv map.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Muizenberg Corner Surf Shop turns 50

9 July 2021 1:49 PM

Founder and owner Peter Wright tells the story of how he began with a small surfboard shaping operation and grew the business into one of the most well-known and loved surf shops in Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[BREAKING NEWS] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots

Local Politics

'Nothing ethnic here' - Zuma foundation slams claims of 'ethnic mobilisation'

Politics

SANDF confirms troop deployment in KZN, Gauteng as 6 dead and hundreds arrested

EWN Highlights

Police clash with looting rioters as malls shuts down

12 July 2021 3:53 PM

Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots in Gauteng & KZN

12 July 2021 3:28 PM

CSIR notes decrease in new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng

12 July 2021 3:18 PM

