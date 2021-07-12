Souper Trooper Coffee

Kerry Hoffman Manager at Souper Troopers.
Freddie HawmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Shanaaz Trethewey CEO at RentMaster.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In the second part of the food segment, we welcome Giggling Gourmet Jenny Morris into the kitchen, on this cold and rainy day in the Mother City.
On a day like this, there's nothing better than a steaming bowl of soup to warm you up. So we've invited Jenny to give us a few tips on how to make a delicious soup and also to give some delicious recipes.
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out.LISTEN TO PODCAST
if I mention the name Sally little, you will know that she is a South African, international golfing legend. If you are a golf fan you might know that she enjoyed a successful 28 year career as a professional golfer competing on the world stage. She won 15 Ladies professional golf association titles, including two majors.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Allergies can interrupt your life in numerous ways ranging from skin irritation, to sneezing to insomnia. So it's important to understand what triggers your body is responding to and what steps you can take to offset those before heading straight for the prescription queue at the pharmacy.
to unpack this subject is specialist paediatrician and allergist dr Thulja Trikamjee
In today's movie club, we're looking at a new South African production called Thrivors. It's a fantastic concept - basically turning the traditional format of reality tv on its head.
But before that the team need to raise funds to complete it and make sure it's of the standard they desire, so they're distributing a documentary about the making of the series in the interim - which will call on ordinary South Africans to get involved and pledge their support, become co-producers of this unique piece of art and help put South Africa on the reality tv map.
Founder and owner Peter Wright tells the story of how he began with a small surfboard shaping operation and grew the business into one of the most well-known and loved surf shops in Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST