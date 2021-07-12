Souper Trooper Coffee

In today's movie club, we're looking at a new South African production called Thrivors. It's a fantastic concept - basically turning the traditional format of reality tv on its head.



But before that the team need to raise funds to complete it and make sure it's of the standard they desire, so they're distributing a documentary about the making of the series in the interim - which will call on ordinary South Africans to get involved and pledge their support, become co-producers of this unique piece of art and help put South Africa on the reality tv map.

