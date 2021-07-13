On the couch - Man meets his birth Mother on his 46th birthday

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
KZN impact of riots on businesses and people
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mpume Langa
Today at 16:55
Update KZN situation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Des Erasmus
Today at 17:05
Soweto stampede and other news from Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 17:45
Book: Searching for Sarah
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominique Malherbe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
We knew something would happen. We were on top of things – State Security Mandy Wiener interviews State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. 13 July 2021 2:59 PM
WC officials deny reports of looting in Mitchells Plain, authorities on standby Premier Alan Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz have dismissed claims that there has been looting in Mitchells Plain Town... 13 July 2021 2:31 PM
'Tense running battles between police and looters continue' Many Wiener interviews Edwin Ntshidi, a reporter from Eyewitness News who is in Alexandra. 13 July 2021 12:46 PM
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there' Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir. 13 July 2021 10:53 AM
The decision to go to jail was completely his says State in Zuma rescission bid Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Erin Bates about the latest on Jacob Zuma's bid to have his prison sentence rescinded. 13 July 2021 9:11 AM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
Blue diamond from world-famous Cullinan Mine sells for R585 million JSE-listed Petra Diamonds has just sold a blue diamond for US$40.1 million. 13 July 2021 2:19 PM
Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria. 13 July 2021 1:24 PM
Catastrophic KZN looting a major threat to food security, jobs - Durban Chamber CapeTalk host Refiwe Moloto chats to Zanele Khomo from the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the looting in KZN. 13 July 2021 12:46 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
I can’t see SADC troops in Cabo Delgado by Thursday - terrorism analyst Refilwe Moloto interviews Jasmine Opperman, an independent analyst on terrorism. 13 July 2021 12:03 PM
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there' Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir. 13 July 2021 10:53 AM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
On the couch - Man meets his birth Mother on his 46th birthday

On the couch - Man meets his birth Mother on his 46th birthday

13 July 2021 1:46 PM

Our guest on the couch today Ashley Brownlee writes his own blog called KICKING THE BUCKET LIST from his guesthouse Wolvefontein in the Klein Karoo. He writes a variety of colourful and insightful of stories about his life, ranging from his childhood to how he contracted and has lived with HIV as well about his life with his partner on their farm in the Klein Karoo…but one story that he is yet to write about is the one about how his life took a different turn when he was adopted at 9months old and how he was reunited with his birth mother on his 46th birthday… Welcome to the show Ashley… 

We also have on the line Ashleys birth mother Linda from Hermanus, thank you for joining us Linda and welcome to Cape Talk.


Music with Keanu Harker

13 July 2021 3:06 PM

Keanu Harker

Free Food Kitchen

13 July 2021 2:56 PM

The free food kitchen is us a revolutionary yoga NPo that originally started teaching yoga classes in lotus river in 2019, but soon evolved into a feeding kitchen, when the realisation that most of the students were arriving hungry and practicing yoga on empty bellies. It now operates in  seven of Cape Towns most destitute communities, providing a free vegetarian meals daily along with feeding and caring for the dogs in need in these communities . 
 
On the line now is the food kitchens executive director Selina Williams. Welcome to the Show Selina, tell us a bit about your role at the Free food kitchen and  what the Free Food Kitchen is doing in the communities you serve. 
 

Family Matters - Keeping social while social distancing

13 July 2021 2:43 PM

Bryan Hellman Clinical Psychologist at Bryan Hellmann Theraphy.

Apex Glamping

13 July 2021 2:37 PM

Ian Buchanan

Travel - Gorillas in Rwanda

13 July 2021 1:56 PM

Trekking into the Rwandan mountains to spend time with the Silverbacks is on many peoples bucket lists, but is a super expensive experience that is usually out of most South African travellers reach, as a trekking permit usually costs 1500 US dolllars, but during the pandemic, South African and African citizens can pay a third of the price…at 500 US dollars to experience this adventure.

On the line to tell more is Founder and CEO of Timeless African Safaris Marco van Emden…welcome to the show Marco.
 

Music with Freddie Hawman

12 July 2021 3:09 PM

Freddie Hawman

Souper Trooper Coffee

12 July 2021 3:04 PM

Kerry Hoffman Manager at Souper Troopers.

Legal Talk - How to Rehabilitate your Credit Record as a Tenant

12 July 2021 2:45 PM

Shanaaz  Trethewey CEO at RentMaster.

Food - Winter Soups with Jenny Morris

12 July 2021 2:09 PM

In the second part of the food segment, we welcome Giggling Gourmet Jenny Morris into the kitchen, on this cold and rainy day in the Mother City.
On a day like this, there's nothing better than a steaming bowl of soup to warm you up. So we've invited Jenny to give us a few tips on how to make a delicious soup and also to give some delicious recipes.

WC officials deny reports of looting in Mitchells Plain, authorities on standby

Local

7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA

Politics Local

Over 250,000 grant recipients affected by suspension of cash paypoints - Sassa

Local

ANC: There's no point in maintaining dysfunctionality in North West

13 July 2021 3:52 PM

Mapisa-Nqakula: SA doesn’t need to go into state of emergency

13 July 2021 3:28 PM

More SAPS reinforcements deployed in Alex after Pan Africa Mall torched

13 July 2021 2:57 PM

