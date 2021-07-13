Free Food Kitchen

Our guest on the couch today Ashley Brownlee writes his own blog called KICKING THE BUCKET LIST from his guesthouse Wolvefontein in the Klein Karoo. He writes a variety of colourful and insightful of stories about his life, ranging from his childhood to how he contracted and has lived with HIV as well about his life with his partner on their farm in the Klein Karoo…but one story that he is yet to write about is the one about how his life took a different turn when he was adopted at 9months old and how he was reunited with his birth mother on his 46th birthday… Welcome to the show Ashley…



We also have on the line Ashleys birth mother Linda from Hermanus, thank you for joining us Linda and welcome to Cape Talk.

