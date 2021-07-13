Music with Keanu Harker

Keanu Harker
The free food kitchen is us a revolutionary yoga NPo that originally started teaching yoga classes in lotus river in 2019, but soon evolved into a feeding kitchen, when the realisation that most of the students were arriving hungry and practicing yoga on empty bellies. It now operates in seven of Cape Towns most destitute communities, providing a free vegetarian meals daily along with feeding and caring for the dogs in need in these communities .
On the line now is the food kitchens executive director Selina Williams. Welcome to the Show Selina, tell us a bit about your role at the Free food kitchen and what the Free Food Kitchen is doing in the communities you serve.
Trekking into the Rwandan mountains to spend time with the Silverbacks is on many peoples bucket lists, but is a super expensive experience that is usually out of most South African travellers reach, as a trekking permit usually costs 1500 US dolllars, but during the pandemic, South African and African citizens can pay a third of the price…at 500 US dollars to experience this adventure.
On the line to tell more is Founder and CEO of Timeless African Safaris Marco van Emden…welcome to the show Marco.
Our guest on the couch today Ashley Brownlee writes his own blog called KICKING THE BUCKET LIST from his guesthouse Wolvefontein in the Klein Karoo. He writes a variety of colourful and insightful of stories about his life, ranging from his childhood to how he contracted and has lived with HIV as well about his life with his partner on their farm in the Klein Karoo…but one story that he is yet to write about is the one about how his life took a different turn when he was adopted at 9months old and how he was reunited with his birth mother on his 46th birthday… Welcome to the show Ashley…
We also have on the line Ashleys birth mother Linda from Hermanus, thank you for joining us Linda and welcome to Cape Talk.
In the second part of the food segment, we welcome Giggling Gourmet Jenny Morris into the kitchen, on this cold and rainy day in the Mother City.
On a day like this, there's nothing better than a steaming bowl of soup to warm you up. So we've invited Jenny to give us a few tips on how to make a delicious soup and also to give some delicious recipes.