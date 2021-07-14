Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem' Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show. 14 July 2021 7:39 PM
Western Cape Transport MEC vows to shut routes if taxi violence persists John Maytham speaks to Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC about the ongoing spate of taxi violence in Cape Town. 14 July 2021 6:56 PM
Ordinary South Africans rally to #RebuildSA following spate of deadly violence CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Mbali Ndhlovu, founder of the Facebook page RebuildSA. 14 July 2021 5:26 PM
How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association. 14 July 2021 6:43 PM
DA wants Zuma children, Malema prosecuted for fanning violence on social media Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Glynnis Breytenbach, about the... 14 July 2021 4:58 PM
Nearly two-thirds of public support postponing 2021 local elections - survey Mandy Wiener talks to Prof Carin Runciman at the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg about the findings. 14 July 2021 2:27 PM
The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old Ryan Kaji, his parents and twin sisters earned over R800 million last year. 14 July 2021 7:15 PM
South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reput... 14 July 2021 3:13 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 14 July 2021 3:12 PM
How safe is the Covid-19 jab for pregnant and breastfeeding women? CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines 14 July 2021 4:04 PM
A few days left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family. 14 July 2021 9:56 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 14 July 2021 3:12 PM
South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority. 14 July 2021 10:51 AM
Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual? Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jason Sam, a dentist. 14 July 2021 9:42 AM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV

[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi’s sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV

14 July 2021 3:09 PM

Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.


The National Arts Festival Opens with Second Fully Online Event

14 July 2021 1:49 PM

Monica Newton- National Arts Festival CEO.

On the couch with Coordinator of the Sustaining Theatre and Dance (STAND)

14 July 2021 1:47 PM

Mike Van Graan Executive Director Of The African Arts Institute.

Music with Keanu Harker

13 July 2021 3:06 PM

Keanu Harker

Free Food Kitchen

13 July 2021 2:56 PM

The free food kitchen is us a revolutionary yoga NPo that originally started teaching yoga classes in lotus river in 2019, but soon evolved into a feeding kitchen, when the realisation that most of the students were arriving hungry and practicing yoga on empty bellies. It now operates in  seven of Cape Towns most destitute communities, providing a free vegetarian meals daily along with feeding and caring for the dogs in need in these communities . 
 
On the line now is the food kitchens executive director Selina Williams. Welcome to the Show Selina, tell us a bit about your role at the Free food kitchen and  what the Free Food Kitchen is doing in the communities you serve. 
 

Family Matters - Keeping social while social distancing

13 July 2021 2:43 PM

Bryan Hellman Clinical Psychologist at Bryan Hellmann Theraphy.

Apex Glamping

13 July 2021 2:37 PM

Ian Buchanan

Travel - Gorillas in Rwanda

13 July 2021 1:56 PM

Trekking into the Rwandan mountains to spend time with the Silverbacks is on many peoples bucket lists, but is a super expensive experience that is usually out of most South African travellers reach, as a trekking permit usually costs 1500 US dolllars, but during the pandemic, South African and African citizens can pay a third of the price…at 500 US dollars to experience this adventure.

On the line to tell more is Founder and CEO of Timeless African Safaris Marco van Emden…welcome to the show Marco.
 

On the couch - Man meets his birth Mother on his 46th birthday

13 July 2021 1:46 PM

Our guest on the couch today Ashley Brownlee writes his own blog called KICKING THE BUCKET LIST from his guesthouse Wolvefontein in the Klein Karoo. He writes a variety of colourful and insightful of stories about his life, ranging from his childhood to how he contracted and has lived with HIV as well about his life with his partner on their farm in the Klein Karoo…but one story that he is yet to write about is the one about how his life took a different turn when he was adopted at 9months old and how he was reunited with his birth mother on his 46th birthday… Welcome to the show Ashley… 

We also have on the line Ashleys birth mother Linda from Hermanus, thank you for joining us Linda and welcome to Cape Talk.

Music with Freddie Hawman

12 July 2021 3:09 PM

Freddie Hawman

Trending

Western Cape Transport MEC vows to shut routes if taxi violence persists

Local

'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem'

Business Local

Zuma spy Thulani Dlomo investigated for stoking unrest – News24

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Proceedings against GP riot, looting suspects begin as suspects appear in court

14 July 2021 7:57 PM

Zuma allies say remarks about instability in SA were warnings, not threats

14 July 2021 7:33 PM

Ntshavheni: Arson attacks & looting in KZN & Gauteng is economic sabotage

14 July 2021 7:16 PM

