On the couch with architect Sumayya Vally

With all the daily challenges that life throws at us, our mental well-being is most important.

Two things can help improve our mental well-being. The first is giving to others in need to create a better world, and the second is to laugh out loud as it triggers the release of endorphins. Both these actions have a unique feel-good effect.



They say laughter is the best medicine - so why not get a dose and get laughing with Cotlands this Mandela Day and help them change a child’s life.

On Saturday is the second edition of their hilarious comedy show, “Laugh for 67 minutes and change a child’s life”.

