Get laughing with Cotlands this Mandela Day and help us change a child’s life

Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw about the GREAT4Diabetes project.
VACCINE WRAP | Unrest hinders SA's vaccine rollout, some over-35s getting jabs CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.
Taxi violence: Minister Mbalula meets with industry after peace pledge unravels Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm.
WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July President Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to South Africans about the unrest that has wracked the nation this past week.
Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the police response to unrest in KZN and G...
Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen.
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times.
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.
Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw about the GREAT4Diabetes project.
Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen.
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray.
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you.
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic.
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds.
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready.
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk.
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network.
John Maytham reads Mike Abel's open letter to 'I told you so' expats Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad.
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week.
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu...
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Get laughing with Cotlands this Mandela Day and help us change a child’s life

Get laughing with Cotlands this Mandela Day and help us change a child’s life

16 July 2021 2:41 PM

With all the daily challenges that life throws at us, our mental well-being is most important.
Two things can help improve our mental well-being. The first is giving to others in need to create a better world, and the second is to laugh out loud as it triggers the release of endorphins. Both these actions have a unique feel-good effect.

They say laughter is the best medicine - so why not get a dose and get laughing with Cotlands this Mandela Day and help them change a child’s life.
On Saturday is the second edition of their hilarious comedy show, “Laugh for 67 minutes and change a child’s life”.


Entertainment News

16 July 2021 3:06 PM

Craig Falk

Health & Wellness - Chatbot helps patients manage diabetes during pandemic

16 July 2021 2:34 PM

Diabetes is a pressing health issue in South Africa, and one in every four South Africans over the age of 45 is believed to have the condition. People with diabetes are also often disproportionately affected by Covid-19 – not only are they more likely to develop complications from Covid-19, but support services that they require to manage their diabetes, like support-group meetings and counselling sessions, have also been interrupted due to the pandemic. 

Book Club with Sarah Bullen

16 July 2021 2:28 PM

Sarah Bullen cell.

On the couch with architect Sumayya Vally

16 July 2021 1:19 PM

The Serpentine is a world-famous contemporary art center in London made up of two galleries on opposite sides of the Kensington Gardens.
Along with the activity of its permanent galleries, the Serpentine is famous for the temporary summer pavilion which Sumayya has been commissioned to design.

Music with Helmut Meijer

15 July 2021 3:04 PM

Helmut Meijer.

Ladles of Love Mandela Day campaign update

15 July 2021 3:00 PM

Danny Diliberto Founder  at Ladles of Love.

Therapeutic benefits of pottery

15 July 2021 2:37 PM

Anthony Shapiro Ceramicist.

#67000 litres for Mandela Day

15 July 2021 2:32 PM

Greg Henderson.

Happy Home and Garden - Saffron's Garden Plant Club

15 July 2021 2:26 PM

Saffron de la Rouviere.

