On the couch: Revisiting the story of Tin Soldiers

Guest: Odette Schwegler | Director and producer at Blink Pictures
Guest: Noel Solomon is the owner of VNG Dubbing and has worked in the business for nearly 30 years.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: James Vos | City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic OpportunitiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Charl Groenewald | A franchise lawyer at MacRobert Incorporated Attorneys. Charl represents the firm on the legal panel of the Franchise Association of South Africa and the National Consumer Commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wilhelm Liebenberg | Co-founder of Coco SafarLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content for Eat Out and Food24LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Loretta Waterboer | A former domestic worker turned recycling championLISTEN TO PODCAST
Craig FalkLISTEN TO PODCAST
With all the daily challenges that life throws at us, our mental well-being is most important.
Two things can help improve our mental well-being. The first is giving to others in need to create a better world, and the second is to laugh out loud as it triggers the release of endorphins. Both these actions have a unique feel-good effect.
They say laughter is the best medicine - so why not get a dose and get laughing with Cotlands this Mandela Day and help them change a child’s life.
On Saturday is the second edition of their hilarious comedy show, “Laugh for 67 minutes and change a child’s life”.