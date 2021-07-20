Travel feature: Cruise Cape Town

Guest: James Vos | City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities
Guest: Odette Schwegler | Director and producer at Blink PicturesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Charl Groenewald | A franchise lawyer at MacRobert Incorporated Attorneys. Charl represents the firm on the legal panel of the Franchise Association of South Africa and the National Consumer Commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wilhelm Liebenberg | Co-founder of Coco SafarLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content for Eat Out and Food24LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Loretta Waterboer | A former domestic worker turned recycling championLISTEN TO PODCAST
Craig FalkLISTEN TO PODCAST
With all the daily challenges that life throws at us, our mental well-being is most important.
Two things can help improve our mental well-being. The first is giving to others in need to create a better world, and the second is to laugh out loud as it triggers the release of endorphins. Both these actions have a unique feel-good effect.
They say laughter is the best medicine - so why not get a dose and get laughing with Cotlands this Mandela Day and help them change a child’s life.
On Saturday is the second edition of their hilarious comedy show, “Laugh for 67 minutes and change a child’s life”.
Diabetes is a pressing health issue in South Africa, and one in every four South Africans over the age of 45 is believed to have the condition. People with diabetes are also often disproportionately affected by Covid-19 – not only are they more likely to develop complications from Covid-19, but support services that they require to manage their diabetes, like support-group meetings and counselling sessions, have also been interrupted due to the pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST