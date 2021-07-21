On the couch: NSRI shark kit helps save surfer's life

Guests
Jason Lemmer | A Kommetjie local – he's a 40-year-old software developer who has been spending the winter months in JBay to make the most of the surfing conditions.
Craig Lambinon | Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute
Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars. co. za
Mikhale' Jones is a rapper, songwriter, and dancer who's been on the music scene for a while. Before launching her solo career, Jones was a member of the Christian hip hop group Unique.
Guest: David Bayever | A substance abuse expert based in Gauteng. A pharmacist by training. He is also a Qualified Counsellor in Addiction Prevention and Recovery.
Guest: Noel Solomon is the owner of VNG Dubbing and has worked in the business for nearly 30 years.
Guest: James Vos | City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities
Guest: Odette Schwegler | Director and producer at Blink Pictures
Guest: Charl Groenewald | A franchise lawyer at MacRobert Incorporated Attorneys. Charl represents the firm on the legal panel of the Franchise Association of South Africa and the National Consumer Commission.
Guest: Wilhelm Liebenberg | Co-founder of Coco Safar