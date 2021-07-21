Consumer Talk: When a warranty is not honoured

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Ramaphosa one of heads of state on Pegasus Project database
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shenilla Mohamed - Executive Director at Amnesty International South Africa
Today at 16:05
Charges against people accused of planning the recent rioting and looting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:37
IEC reaction to Moseneke report on local government elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:58
# An Hour With - (short clip) + MUSIC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Lockdowns and numbers coming down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 17:20
SA medal hopefuls and could the Olympic Games still be cancelled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Isaacson
Today at 17:45
Music: Springbok Nude Girls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arno Carstens
