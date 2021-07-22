On the couch: UCT online high school

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:50
Music with PIETER MARCATO
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pieter Marcato
Today at 15:20
What are the rules for compassionate leave for prisoner
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Damage to Kliptown research clinic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anusha Nana
Today at 16:05
Plans to introduce a new Chapter 9 institution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 16:20
Vaccines: Delivery not supply is the problem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicoli Nattrass
Today at 16:55
Zuma's legal bills headache
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
Legalities of delaying the local government elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Pierre de Vos
Today at 17:45
Zulu royal succession fight
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Sihawu Ngubane - Senior Academic And Head at School Of Undergraduate Studie
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Attacks on police stations storing firearms may be imminent - intelligence Mandy Wiener interviews Sipho Masondo, a reporter at News24. 22 July 2021 2:13 PM
[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions Mandy Wiener gets an update from SnowReport SA's Richard Le Seur 22 July 2021 1:44 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
View all Local
Zuma now at Nkandla for his brother's funeral - but DCS won't say for how long Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about the situation in Nkandla. 22 July 2021 2:20 PM
[WATCH] BBC journalist grills Fikile Mbalula on 'insurrection' claims Mandy Wiener plays an excerpt of BBC journalist Stephen Sackur grilling Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. 22 July 2021 12:59 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
View all Politics
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
'People of all races and ages – those with money or skills - are emigrating' Refilwe Moloto interviews John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration Director at Sable International. 22 July 2021 9:10 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Business
[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions Mandy Wiener gets an update from SnowReport SA's Richard Le Seur 22 July 2021 1:44 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 22 July 2021 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 22 July 2021 10:18 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
On the couch: UCT online high school

On the couch: UCT online high school

22 July 2021 1:42 PM

Guests
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng | UCT Vice-Chancellor
Robert Paddock | Founder and CEO at Valenture Institute


More episodes from Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Happy Home and Gardening: Fynbos and general Q & A

22 July 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: When a warranty is not honoured

21 July 2021 3:20 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Andrew Bentley
Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-larde at MtBroadband.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Looking at the new Hyundai i20

21 July 2021 2:22 PM

Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars. co. za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: NSRI shark kit helps save surfer's life

21 July 2021 1:54 PM

Guests
 Jason Lemmer | A Kommetjie local – he’s a 40-year-old software developer who has been spending the winter months in JBay to make the most of the surfing conditions.
Craig Lambinon | Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Mikhale' Jones

20 July 2021 3:10 PM

Mikhale' Jones is a rapper, songwriter, and dancer who's been on the music scene for a while. Before launching her solo career, Jones was a member of the Christian hip hop group Unique. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Codeine addiction in SA teens

20 July 2021 2:37 PM

Guest: David Bayever | A substance abuse expert based in Gauteng. A pharmacist by training. He is also a Qualified Counsellor in Addiction Prevention and Recovery.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Converting VHS to DVD

20 July 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Noel Solomon is the owner of VNG Dubbing and has worked in the business for nearly 30 years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel feature: Cruise Cape Town

20 July 2021 1:58 PM

Guest: James Vos | City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Revisiting the story of Tin Soldiers

20 July 2021 1:37 PM

Guest: Odette Schwegler  | Director and producer at Blink Pictures

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma now at Nkandla for his brother's funeral - but DCS won't say for how long

Politics

'Overall South Africa's third wave has peaked'

Local Politics

Numbers of white people leaving SA has declined - StatsSA

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom: Load shedding might be implemented at short notice

22 July 2021 1:53 PM

WATCH LIVE: Family and friends bid farewell to Tsepo Tshola

22 July 2021 12:58 PM

DCS: We’ll strictly monitor Zuma’s movement while he’s at brother's funeral

22 July 2021 12:32 PM

