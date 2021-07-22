Life Hacks: Donating one's body to science

Streaming issues? Report here
WC Covid-19 cases flattening, Winde to push for easing of lockdown restrictions Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Premier Alan Winde for his weekly update on the vaccine rollout and provincial Covid-19... 22 July 2021 7:16 PM
UCT is launching an online high school - here's what you need to know CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and Robert Paddock about UCT's online high school. 22 July 2021 5:50 PM
NPA: No evidence to charge people with terrorism, treason, or insurrection yet Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to NPA spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga about the prosecution of suspects linked to last... 22 July 2021 3:44 PM
DA wants new Chapter 9 institution 'based loosely on Scorpions' Mandy Wiener interviews the Democratic Alliance’s Shadow Minister of Justice, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 22 July 2021 3:05 PM
Zuma now at Nkandla for his brother's funeral - but DCS won't say for how long Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about the situation in Nkandla. 22 July 2021 2:20 PM
[WATCH] BBC journalist grills Fikile Mbalula on 'insurrection' claims Mandy Wiener plays an excerpt of BBC journalist Stephen Sackur grilling Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. 22 July 2021 12:59 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
'People of all races and ages – those with money or skills - are emigrating' Refilwe Moloto interviews John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration Director at Sable International. 22 July 2021 9:10 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions Mandy Wiener gets an update from SnowReport SA's Richard Le Seur 22 July 2021 1:44 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 22 July 2021 10:18 AM
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 22 July 2021 10:18 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Life Hacks: Donating one's body to science

Life Hacks: Donating one's body to science

22 July 2021 2:55 PM

Guests
Jodie Lemphane | Administrator of the body donation programme in the Medicine and Health Sciences faculty at Stellenbosch University
Dr. Geney Gunston | From the UCT's Department of Human Biology, Division of clinical anatomy and biological anthropology


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Pieter Marcato

22 July 2021 3:06 PM

Guest: Afrikaans musician Pieter Marcato. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Happy Home and Gardening: Fynbos and general Q & A

22 July 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: UCT online high school

22 July 2021 1:42 PM

Guests
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng | UCT Vice-Chancellor
Robert Paddock | Founder and CEO at Valenture Institute

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: When a warranty is not honoured

21 July 2021 3:20 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Andrew Bentley
Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-larde at MtBroadband.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Looking at the new Hyundai i20

21 July 2021 2:22 PM

Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars. co. za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: NSRI shark kit helps save surfer's life

21 July 2021 1:54 PM

Guests
 Jason Lemmer | A Kommetjie local – he’s a 40-year-old software developer who has been spending the winter months in JBay to make the most of the surfing conditions.
Craig Lambinon | Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Mikhale' Jones

20 July 2021 3:10 PM

Mikhale' Jones is a rapper, songwriter, and dancer who's been on the music scene for a while. Before launching her solo career, Jones was a member of the Christian hip hop group Unique. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Codeine addiction in SA teens

20 July 2021 2:37 PM

Guest: David Bayever | A substance abuse expert based in Gauteng. A pharmacist by training. He is also a Qualified Counsellor in Addiction Prevention and Recovery.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Converting VHS to DVD

20 July 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Noel Solomon is the owner of VNG Dubbing and has worked in the business for nearly 30 years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

