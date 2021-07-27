Family Matters - Service Dogs

A few months ago we heard that one of our favourite science contributors on the show had scored a huge honour – one of her pieces has been chosen for publication in one of the world’s most prestigious titles, the iconic National Geographic magazine. That writer is Leonie Joubert, who has spoken to us before about everything from food security to water saving. But this time she puts her traveller’s hat on as she takes us on a visit to the Kalahari to explore the impact of climate change on the region.

