Happy Home and Garden - Growing and cooking with Indigenous Wild Foods

No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Latest Local
Springboks and B&I Lions charities raise money for disabled former rugby players CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Gail Baerecke, general manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund. 1 August 2021 11:44 AM
Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers. 31 July 2021 2:12 PM
Fill up! Steep fuel price increases kick in next week The Department of Energy has announced that the petrol price will jump by 91c a litre at midnight on Wednesday. 31 July 2021 11:20 AM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta. 30 July 2021 10:52 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
It's important to instill financial confidence in your child from a young age CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Mariska Oosthuizen, head of brand at Sanlam. 1 August 2021 10:22 AM
Pallavi Barnwal - The Indian sex educator on a mission to eliminate sexual shame Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to Indian sex educator and intimacy coach, Pallavi Barnwal. 1 August 2021 8:54 AM
Western Cape to enforce 50% restriction on organic waste in landfills by 2022 Amy MacIver interviews recycling consultant Melanie Ludwig (The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa). 31 July 2021 10:32 AM
[WATCH] Joyous welcome for golden girl Schoenmaker at TeamSA Olympic Village Tatjana Schoenmaker's Olympic team mates greeted her with a rousing 'Shosholoza' welcome after she won swimming gold. 31 July 2021 12:19 PM
Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker’s father, Rene. 30 July 2021 3:28 PM
Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…' "Hello, Warren? It’s Rassie. What you watching dere in your hotel? Chasing de Sun?" 30 July 2021 2:34 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Happy Home and Garden - Growing and cooking with Indigenous Wild Foods

Happy Home and Garden - Growing and cooking with Indigenous Wild Foods

29 July 2021 4:11 PM

Loubie Rusch who is a wild foods activist and forager, absolutely passionate about making the most of our plant heritage and tapping into its nutritional possibilities. She’s been working to promote indigenous edibles since 2010, when she first shifted from the landscaping industry to exploring local wild foods. She soon started cooking and bottling the under the brand “Making KOS”, and has since gone on to initiate a pilot cultivation project, as well as working on community, research and market development collaborations


Entertainment News

30 July 2021 3:04 PM

With Craig Falck.

Health & Wellness - Alopecia

30 July 2021 3:00 PM

With Dr Irene Mclachlan.

Book Club - TA Willig

30 July 2021 2:18 PM

Our guest for Book Club is joining us author name on podcast - it's TA Willberg

On the couch - Rooibos the next big sports drink?

30 July 2021 1:54 PM

With Prof Simeon Daviess.

Music with Tailor & Tramp

29 July 2021 4:22 PM
Style and Design with Bianca Resnekov

29 July 2021 4:16 PM

Last Thursday of the month means it’s time to talk Style and Design with Bianca Resnekov. She’s standing by to reflect on quite a bit of Olympic design news, as well as a local exhibition worth checking out and reflections on a celebrity wedding. Olympic outfits

On the couch - Basil Williams

29 July 2021 4:05 PM

Another great story to share with you today about an entrepreneur who has managed to not just survive the lockdown, but has diversified and grown his business against the odds. His name is Basil Williams and he is an agricultural entrepreneur whose business Herbal View Hydroponics grows fresh herbs. It started with a bit of shade netting in a corner of his parents’ backyard in Kyelmore, but today it’s a fully scaled commercial operation producing 3 tonnes of herbs a month – let’s hear the story of how it happened.

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

28 July 2021 3:19 PM
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena - The all-new JAC T8 bakkie

28 July 2021 2:18 PM

Time to talk with motoring journalist Ciro de Siena of www.cars.co.za

Fill up! Steep fuel price increases kick in next week

Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…'

[WATCH] Joyous welcome for golden girl Schoenmaker at TeamSA Olympic Village

Journalists in the WC can get COVID vaccine jab from tomorrow

1 August 2021 3:03 PM

38 Western Cape schools fell prey to criminals during July break

1 August 2021 2:44 PM

Akani Simbine qualifies for men’s 100M finals

1 August 2021 2:03 PM

