Last Thursday of the month means it’s time to talk Style and Design with Bianca Resnekov. She’s standing by to reflect on quite a bit of Olympic design news, as well as a local exhibition worth checking out and reflections on a celebrity wedding. Olympic outfits
With Craig Falck.
With Dr Irene Mclachlan.
Our guest for Book Club is joining us author name on podcast - it's TA Willberg
With Prof Simeon Daviess.
Loubie Rusch who is a wild foods activist and forager, absolutely passionate about making the most of our plant heritage and tapping into its nutritional possibilities. She's been working to promote indigenous edibles since 2010, when she first shifted from the landscaping industry to exploring local wild foods. She soon started cooking and bottling the under the brand "Making KOS", and has since gone on to initiate a pilot cultivation project, as well as working on community, research and market development collaborations
Another great story to share with you today about an entrepreneur who has managed to not just survive the lockdown, but has diversified and grown his business against the odds. His name is Basil Williams and he is an agricultural entrepreneur whose business Herbal View Hydroponics grows fresh herbs. It started with a bit of shade netting in a corner of his parents' backyard in Kyelmore, but today it's a fully scaled commercial operation producing 3 tonnes of herbs a month – let's hear the story of how it happened.
Time to talk with motoring journalist Ciro de Siena of www.cars.co.za