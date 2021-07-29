Style and Design with Bianca Resnekov

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Best of tourism in Africa and Antarctica
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gabriella Gentil
Today at 15:40
Author Karen Jennings long-listed for Booker Prize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen Jennings
Today at 15:50
World scientists warn climate tipping point imminent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston
Today at 16:05
Rassie Erasmus video about first Test against British & Irish Lions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorpe - Cricket Correspondent at Mwp
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:36
Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rocco Meiring
Today at 16:47
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet "Jules" Harding
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Malone
Aziza Malone
Today at 17:05
ANC members lodged ‘boast posts’ on Whatsapp after looting and truck hijackings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Joan Armatrading's first online concert streamed this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joan Armatrading
Today at 17:45
Music: Elvis Blue releases his new album
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elvis Blue
Latest Local
Joburg earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude 'linked to a century of gold mining' Mandy Wiener speaks to Prof Ray Durrheim Research Chair in Exploration, Earthquake & Mining Seismology at Wits. 30 July 2021 1:43 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn't post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta. 30 July 2021 10:52 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Covid hospital admissions still increasing John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope. 29 July 2021 6:10 PM
Has Police Commissioner Sitole run out of legal road to save his job? Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks about the latest legal blow handed out to Khehla Sitole by the SCA. 29 July 2021 3:17 PM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
'47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch. 29 July 2021 9:02 AM
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
Tatjana Schoenmaker's dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker's father, Rene. 30 July 2021 3:28 PM
Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it's Rassie…' "Hello, Warren? It's Rassie. What you watching dere in your hotel? Chasing de Sun?" 30 July 2021 2:34 PM
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Style and Design with Bianca Resnekov

Style and Design with Bianca Resnekov

29 July 2021 4:16 PM

Last Thursday of the month means it’s time to talk Style and Design with Bianca Resnekov. She’s standing by to reflect on quite a bit of Olympic design news, as well as a local exhibition worth checking out and reflections on a celebrity wedding. Olympic outfits


Entertainment News

30 July 2021 3:04 PM

With Craig Falck.

Health & Wellness - Alopecia

30 July 2021 3:00 PM

With Dr Irene Mclachlan.

Book Club - TA Willig

30 July 2021 2:18 PM

Our guest for Book Club is joining us author name on podcast - it's TA Willberg

On the couch - Rooibos the next big sports drink?

30 July 2021 1:54 PM

With Prof Simeon Daviess.

Music with Tailor & Tramp

29 July 2021 4:22 PM
Happy Home and Garden - Growing and cooking with Indigenous Wild Foods

29 July 2021 4:11 PM

Loubie Rusch who is a wild foods activist and forager, absolutely passionate about making the most of our plant heritage and tapping into its nutritional possibilities. She’s been working to promote indigenous edibles since 2010, when she first shifted from the landscaping industry to exploring local wild foods. She soon started cooking and bottling the under the brand “Making KOS”, and has since gone on to initiate a pilot cultivation project, as well as working on community, research and market development collaborations

On the couch - Basil Williams

29 July 2021 4:05 PM

Another great story to share with you today about an entrepreneur who has managed to not just survive the lockdown, but has diversified and grown his business against the odds. His name is Basil Williams and he is an agricultural entrepreneur whose business Herbal View Hydroponics grows fresh herbs. It started with a bit of shade netting in a corner of his parents’ backyard in Kyelmore, but today it’s a fully scaled commercial operation producing 3 tonnes of herbs a month – let’s hear the story of how it happened.

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

28 July 2021 3:19 PM
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena - The all-new JAC T8 bakkie

28 July 2021 2:18 PM

Time to talk with motoring journalist Ciro de Siena of www.cars.co.za

BEWARE: Why you shouldn't post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter

Lifestyle Politics Local World

Tatjana Schoenmaker's dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo

Sport

Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour

Business World

EWN Highlights

3 bodies found at a clothing store in Durban CBD 30 July 2021 3:17 PM

30 July 2021 3:17 PM

IEC: Delaying elections by more than four months will undermine people's rights 30 July 2021 2:56 PM

30 July 2021 2:56 PM

SAHRC 'inundated' with complaints from people 'being forced' to get jabs 30 July 2021 2:36 PM

30 July 2021 2:36 PM

