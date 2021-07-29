Music with Tailor & Tramp

Another great story to share with you today about an entrepreneur who has managed to not just survive the lockdown, but has diversified and grown his business against the odds. His name is Basil Williams and he is an agricultural entrepreneur whose business Herbal View Hydroponics grows fresh herbs. It started with a bit of shade netting in a corner of his parents’ backyard in Kyelmore, but today it’s a fully scaled commercial operation producing 3 tonnes of herbs a month – let’s hear the story of how it happened.

arrow_forward