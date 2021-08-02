On the couch - Olympic silver medalist Bianca Buitendag

Guest: Bianca Buitendag
There were a lot of Olympic moments that had me choking up this weekend, especially the team’s welcome to gold medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker as she returned to the Olympic Village on Friday night.
But another one came from much closer to home, as I watched surfers forming a guard of honour with their boards at George Airport, and a local choir singing their hearts out to welcome home the returning silver medallist Bianca Buitendag.
Guest: Anna Wolf
In today's music segment we feature South African born, London-based musician Anna Wolf.
Born in Pretoria, she signed her first record deal at a very young age, and released her 2013 debut album, The Dark Horse, under the moniker, Tailor.
She's a four-time SAMA nominee, with her first three albums receiving nominations.
Wolf has now released her new EP, Romance Was Born, which is a 5-track release which includes the second single on the EP, Can I Get High On You.
Guest: Jackie Quail | Regional marketing manager of the Cape Town branch of SA Guide Dogs.
The Guide Dog’s Association is celebrating with its first ever Virtual Pup Games.
The Guide Dogs Association is a registered non-profit association which trains assistance dogs to help the visually impaired as well as the physically disabled and children on the autism spectrum.
30th Anniversary of the sinking of the Oceanos ThrowforwardLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tony Healy
Today we want to look at the issue of whether it is legal for employers to force their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. We know the president has said multiple times that nobody will be forced to be vaccinated – but the reality is that some workplaces are already considering making it a requirement for continued employment.
Trade union federation Cosatu warned last week that while it supports vaccination and encourages workers to get the jab, employers don’t have the right to fire employees who refuse to get vaccinated.
Guest: Renier van Deventer
Vickie de Beer
The second part of our food segment today has been much delayed by lockdown regulations, but now that alcohol sales are open again, we can finally tip you off about a new exploration of wine and cheese pairing that is happening at popular Franschhoek vineyard Leopards Leap. They’ve been in the kitchen playing around with different combinations and they’ve woven the best of them into their popular SA Table lunch experiences, which you can now enjoy once again.
Guest: Tessa Purdon | Food editor at Food24.Com
Time for our weekly update from the team at Eat Out and Food 24 – the country’s biggest restaurant review and foodie platforms. Delighted as always to welcome
Tessa Purdon who is the head of content for both sites.
With Craig Falck.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Irene Mclachlan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Our guest for Book Club is joining us author name on podcast - it's TA WillbergLISTEN TO PODCAST